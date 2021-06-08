Reely Appoints Industry-Leading Executives to Strengthen Data Science, Marketing, and Business Development for AI-Powered Sports and Esports Highlights Platform

MIAMI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reely, the AI-powered real-time content automation platform, today announced two new executive roles with the appointment of digital entertainment executive Maria Consuelo Gonima as Chief Operating Officer and esports analytics veteran Bryan Yale as Chief Data Officer. Reely's new executive leadership will report to CEO Daniel Evans and enhance its strategy to provide the most powerful AI tools for real-time highlights, content generation, and marketing automation for gaming and sports.

Maria Consuelo Gonima joins as COO, Bryan Yale joins as CDO

"We could not be more excited to have Maria and Bryan join Reely. They both bring the right experience, relationships, and domain expertise to their respective roles and, more importantly, have a real passion for what we're building and the communities we serve."

Maria Consuelo Gonima joins Reely as its new Chief Operating Officer and will oversee Reely's strategic growth across technology, studio relations, marketing, and business development. Based in Los Angeles, Gonima brings more than 15 years of experience in digital media marketing and entertainment communications including executive roles at Hulu, Fullscreen Media, the Annenberg Foundation, and Survios.

"We've gotten to know Maria over the last six months and I could not think of a better partner to lead this company as we accelerate through this growth phase," says Evans. "She brings deep industry relationships and immediately gives us a strong leader and decision-maker to build around in LA."

Most recently, Gonima founded Big Smile Co., a marketing communications firm working with innovative content producers, VR studios, film festivals, and startups. She has collaborated with luminaries and companies like Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid, Paramount, FOX, Comcast, Audible, NBC Universal's mun2, and beyond. As a public speaker, Gonima has spoken at Harvard Business School, ArtCenter, and UCLA, among others. She is a longtime DJ who made her rap debut on NBA 2K9.

Bryan Yale has led the way in leveraging data and artificial intelligence in gaming and esports. With an extensive background in predictive analytics and modeling for professional esports, Yale joins Reely to guide the evolution of the company's proprietary "Hype Score," or performance ranking system, across its growing catalog of supported games and sports.

"If you're going to programmatically differentiate and score moments in gameplay, you need a gamer's gamer with a huge appetite for data," says Evans, "We knew pretty early on that Bryan had the right background, but as we talked through his vision and approach, we knew he could lead this effort."

Yale is a pioneer in the rise of professional esports, from early LAN competitions in the late '90s, to managing Counter Strike teams in the early 2000s, to professional team development, operations, and optimizing data analytics as a founding member of Infinite Esports and Entertainment. Yale also co-founded the broadcasting and event production company NGAGE esports, founded the GG Esports Academy to enhance competitive player performance, acted as CEO of Rival AI, and continues advising companies entering gaming and esports. He is a lifetime gamer and proud to help grow an industry he deeply loves.

Reely was founded in 2016 to develop technologies for the real-time capture and distribution of sports highlights. The company has focused primarily on collegiate and high school markets, as well as professional teams and leagues across 13 supported sports. In 2020, Reely expanded its services to the esports and gaming community, collaborating with organizations like the Houston Outlaws, Minnesota Rokkr/Version1, CheckpointXP, Aquatik Esports, and Skillshot Interactive.

About Reely

Reely is an AI-powered video platform for real-time sports and esports highlights. Leveraging proprietary computer vision technology and artificial intelligence, Reely identifies, segments, and rates key moments (highlights) in live streaming and stored VOD content. The technology makes it possible for sports teams, content creators, and esports organizations to deliver their best plays to social audiences in real time while creating new workflows for content production, brand marketing, and monetization. www.reely.ai

Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

reely-hires-new-executive.jpg

Reely Hires New Executive Leadership

Maria Consuelo Gonima joins as COO, Bryan Yale joins as CDO

SOURCE Reely