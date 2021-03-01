Reese's Brand Launches Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, No Chocolate Necessary

The new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping and eye-popping. For the first time ever, in its more than 90-year history, the Reese's brand is releasing the most extreme, peanut buttery version of its iconic Peanut Butter Cups and removing the chocolate! Yes, that's right, we said no chocolate. Stuffed with the same beloved, Reese's peanut butter inside and a 100% peanut butter candy-flavored shell on the outside, you've never seen a Reese's Cup like this before.

The Reese's brand heard our fans raving about Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers during limited runs in 2019 and 2020, and consumers like Karey B. have been clamoring to keep it on shelves ever since:

"Peanut Butter Lovers is the best!!! Please keep these around. I will cry if they ever leave the shelves."

Dry your tears, Karey B.! Now Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups turn the flavor meter up to the max to give you even more of what you love – Reese's peanut buttery goodness wrapped in… yep, you guessed it… more peanut butter candy flavor.

"While launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we're giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about," said Margo McIlvaine, Reese's Brand Manager. "The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese's Cup is real – but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that's every peanut butter lover's dream!"

Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be rolled out in standard (1.4oz, SRP $1.09), king size (2.8oz, SRP $1.79) and miniatures (9.3oz, SRP $4.09) at retailers nationwide beginning in early April 2021 for a limited time.

And if you think it can't get any better, you're wrong. The Reese's brand has a few more tricks up its sleeve in the upcoming weeks so if you're a peanut butter lover, be on high alert...

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer, SRPs are based off historical data averages at a total class of trade level.

