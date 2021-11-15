Reese's Gives Us All Another Thing to be Thankful for with a New 9-Inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie

Introducing Reese's Thanksgiving Pie – a spin on a tried-and-true holiday treat that contains the only two ingredients a dessert really needs…chocolate and peanut butter. Oh, and did we mention that this peanut butter cup is the size of a real pie? Reese's Thanksgiving Pie is the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date, featuring a 9-inch diameter and 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

Reese's Thanksgiving Pie packs more chocolate and peanut butter inside a single cup than ever before, giving us all something to be extra thankful for this holiday season. Let's face it, homemade pies are great, but a giant Reese's Peanut Butter Cup is better.

"When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert," said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's. "At Reese's, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later."

There are only 3,000 of these first-of-its-kind pies, so grab them now before the holiday rush! Reese's Thanksgiving Pie, a dessert the whole family will be thankful for, is only available for purchase here, while supplies last, for $44.99 plus tax. The holidays are stressful, but winning Thanksgiving doesn't have to be.

