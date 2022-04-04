Reese's Is Making It Easier to Get What You Love Than Ever Before

Digging through your pantry? Searching the unknown corners of your fridge? Tearing through your desk? The days of ripping out your hair to find your favorite snack are over; Reese's Pantry Pack will keep any space organized and full of your favorite delicious sweet and salty treats. With nearly perfect rectangular dimensions, the package is easy to store almost anywhere: pantry, fridge, freezer, drawer marked "office supplies" to throw everyone else off – the possibilities are endless!

"Stack it, pack it, freeze it, organize it – now our fans can create their very own Reese's corner of the pantry, fridge, freezer, desk – you name it," said Bo Jones, Reese's Brand Team Member. "The new Reese's Pantry Pack allows anyone to stash their beloved chocolate and peanut butter (neatly) anywhere they want, making it perfect to grab anytime they want."

Yet again, Reese's has given you an opportunity to have your Reese's when and where you want. Wait a second, did Reese's totally empower you in your everyday chocolate-and-peanut-butter life? Yeah, we got chills too. You're welcome.

Reese's Pantry Pack is now available nationwide*. For more information, click here.

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

