Reeves Construction Company Announces Rebranding, Regional Consolidation Under Reeves Name

DUNCAN, S.C., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reeves Construction Company (Reeves), a Colas company, a leading transportation construction company in the Southeastern United States, has completed a rebranding effort in response to accelerating company growth and streamlining operations.

Over the past 9 months, Reeves and its regional divisions, Sloan Construction and R.B. Baker Construction, have renewed a united corporate vision and created a new brand identity under the name: Reeves.

Speaking about the impetus for the rebrand, Robert Ponton, Executive VP of Colas Southeast and Chairman of Reeves, shared, "Each one of our regional brands has a proud history that is important to our employees and to our company. These regional brands are a critical part of the Reeves success story. As we look forward and set an expectation of continuing growth at Reeves, the leadership team recognized that a fragmented brand approach was not sustainable. I'm proud of the work that Zach and his team have done on this; respecting our history, planning for our future, and translating this into the new Reeves brand that our entire company can stand behind."

The bold new company logo design is a modern take on roads and pavement lines running parallel, winding through communities, and connecting paths and people. The style holds appeal across geographic regions and longevity to carry the new Reeves brand into the future.

Zach Green, President of Reeves, said, "Integrity, accountability, leadership, and teamwork are values that drive the Reeves teams every day. Our dedicated employees were integral in bringing the spirit of excellence and service that we share into the rebranding process. This new brand rises to meet our evolving positioning, and reflects our growing ambition in the market."

To learn more about Reeves and explore its products and services, please visit www.reevescc.com .

About Reeves Construction Company

Reeves is a regional leader in infrastructure improvements, performing in excess of $400 million in work annually across the Southeast. Reeves is a subsidiary of Colas, a leader in infrastructure construction and maintenance. Reeves performs all phases of infrastructure and transportation work, from road and bridge construction, clearing, grading, draining, and asphalt paving for local, state, and federal entities. Learn more at www.reevescc.com .

Contact:

Trish Thomas

[email protected]

+1-720-224-4923

SOURCE Reeves Construction Company