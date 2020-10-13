Reeves McGee Appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC

CINCINNATI, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, a global drug development and commercial partner, announced today the appointment of Reeves McGee as Chief Commercial Officer. In this senior leadership role, McGee will oversee the development and implementation of Camargo's commercial strategies, its commercial organic growth initiatives and the commercial team's objectives and goals.

"As Camargo continues to expand our market and grow our set of solutions, the addition of this new role will allow us to add greater value to our clients," Camargo CEO Dan Duffy said. "Since he joined us in 2018, Reeves has been a consistent inspirational leader, and I look forward to his continued direction as he guides our commercial strategies and commercial team forward."

Camargo is a leading global strategy, regulatory and commercial partner for emerging and mid-size biopharma companies and has been instrumental in helping numerous pharmaceutical companies identify opportunities, develop products and obtain FDA approvals. Its work in orphan drugs, improved drugs, oncology and many other areas has benefited countless lives worldwide.

"Over the last two years, I've been privileged to contribute to Camargo's mission of bettering the lives of those we touch in my position on the commercial team," McGee said. "Now in this new capacity, I look forward to further advancing the ways we are able to serve our clients and, ultimately, help deliver novel therapies to patients."

McGee has more than 20 years of leadership experience in various industries, in roles spanning business development, corporate development and strategic planning. In addition to his experience in the private sector, Reeves started his career serving as a supply and logistics officer in the United States Navy on the aircraft carrier the USS Enterprise. He earned a BA in economics from Duke University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Camargo

Founded in 2003, Camargo Pharmaceutical Services is a leading global strategy, regulatory and commercial partner for emerging to mid-tier biopharma companies. We specialize in rare and complex development programs where no playbook exists, with integrated solutions to reach milestones with speed and capital efficiency.

Camargo has experience in complex development programs and accelerated approval pathways that leverage our core expertise in areas such as drug improvement, oncology, rare disease, combination products and digital therapeutics. We are proud to support clients in more than 35 countries around the world. For more about Camargo, visit camargopharma.com.

SOURCE Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Related Links

https://camargopharma.com

