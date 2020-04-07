Refereum, DLive, Tron, and Bittorrent Team Together to Reward Users for Social Distancing During COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By now, you know about COVID-19 and its global impact: you've hopefully heard about how important it is for us all to stay indoors and maintain distance from one another as a precautionary measure. During these pressing times, we've been encouraged to socially distance ourselves from our friends and families in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Recently, we've seen a surge in the global consumption of live streaming fundraisers, virtual charity concerts, and celebrity performances taking to streaming platforms in order to connect with their fans and support each other during these times. As we're spending more and more time indoors, it's equally important we stay mentally strong, supported, and entertained during this time. However, social distancing doesn't necessarily mean being alone. In this digital age, we have countless avenues of online entertainment and meaningful alternatives to fulfill our needs for socializing and collaboration.



That's why, Refereum has teamed up with TRON, DLive and BitTorrent to offer rewards when you're staying home watching game streams. Starting Thursday, April 2, 2020 and throughout the month, when you watch DLive streamers and join their Hub on Refereum, you'll collect rewards through the end of April: a total of $1,000 of $RFR, and more. To encourage you to try DLive, if you stream on DLive and create a new Hub on Refereum, we'll also reward the first 100 people with 1,000 Lemons in their DLive account.



Our group goal is to help make this time more interesting, by rewarding you for what you already love to do. Find DLive streamers on Refereum.com right now, or discover new ones at DLive.tv. Let us know your plans for your self-quarantine: what you're watching, playing and loving on our social channels!



Refereum CEO, Dylan Jones says, "During this difficult time for public health when we are practicing and encouraging social distancing, it's our hope that through this partnership with TRON and DLive we can make time at home more interesting for millions of people by offering rewards for watching game streams."



DLive CEO, Charles Wayn says, "At DLive, we want to do our part in helping stop the spread and contain the Coronavirus. Stay indoors, watch your favorite streamers on DLive, and earn rewards! Let's have some fun and enjoy some great live-streaming content!"



From all of us at Refereum, TRON, and DLive: please remember to be safe and healthy out there! Official Refereum blog post can be found here.



