Refereum Partners With DLive, enabling millions of more players to earn on-chain rewards from watching and streaming games

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming rewards company Refereum today announces its partnership with DLive, blockchain's largest streaming platform. Together, the two companies will use Refereum to reward gamers for livestreaming games.

"Refereum is a place for streamers on any streaming platform to engage their users. Everyone can now connect their DLive account and earn rewards for watching their favorite streamers. We're proud that we'll be helping bridge the accessibility for all platforms to earn rewards on Refereum," says Alistair Doulin, Chief Technology Officer at Refereum.

DLive is the first blockchain-powered streaming service to sit alongside Twitch and Mixer on the Refereum platform. All Refereum users can now earn rewards by watching DLive streams in addition to Twitch and Mixer streams, enhancing access to rewards for all gamers on all platforms. DLive content creators can also earn rewards through Refereum streaming hubs, and compete amongst other Twitch, Mixer, and DLive streamers.

"Bringing benefits to our streamers is always one of DLive team's priorities. We are so happy to partner with Refereum to achieve shared goals and ultimately benefit the whole content creators community," says Charles Wayn, CEO at DLive.

"It's the perfect alignment for gamers to claim what they should be getting," says Refereum's CEO Dylan Jones. "At Refereum, our mission is to reward gamers for sharing content — and welcoming DLive's community into our ecosystem includes many gamers and influencers already familiar with these concepts."

To kick off this partnership, six DLive streamers have been given hubs on Refereum: Ltzonda, Atlas, Realseb, Seanhawk, SosoSmooth, Kang Gaming, and Nerd Nation. The Refereum DLive integration is now live and you can start earning rewards from engaging with these streams today. Just login to Refereum and then keep watching the action on DLive!

About Refereum

All gamers are influencers. This is the core belief of Refereum. We are a network of gamers, streamers, studios, and brands where games are our passion, fandom is our right, and loot is what drives us. We engage and reward fandom while bringing together brands, studios and creators across the multiverse of all games with the power of instant rewards made possible by the blockchain. Join our quest and lets change the world of gaming together.

Refereum is proud to be partnered with multiple world renowned teams such as Epic Games, Microsoft, EA, Versus Evil, Private Division and Annapurna.

About DLive

DLive is a decentralized live streaming platform built on the testnet of Lino blockchain. DLive utilizes the Lino blockchain to incentivize both content creators and viewers. DLive believes that all rewards belong to platform participants, and does not take cuts or charge any fees to content creators. Currently, DLive has more than 5 million monthly active users with more than 125,000 active streamers. To learn more about DLive, please visit https://community.dlive.tv/about/welcome-letter/.

