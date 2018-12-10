Refereum Partners with MIXMARVEL on their Premier blockchain game, HyperDragons; First blockchain game to use the Refereum Growth Engine

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Refereum (http://www.Refereum.com) announced today its partnership with MixMarvel on their first blockchain game, HyperDragons. MixMarvel is the first blockchain game developer to use the Refereum Growth Engine, a web widget that gamifies community building and engagement. The Refereum Growth Engine makes it easy to incentivize engagement among HyperDragons' most active community members with in-game rewards.

Using the Refereum Growth Engine, MixMarvel designed a series of actions, like micro-tasks, for HyperDragons players. The tasks are fun and easy to do. Each task grows the community and strengthens the relationship between the company, game, and its members, along with amplifying key messaging.

"There is a strong correlation between the success of blockchain companies and the size and engagement of their communities," said Dylan Jones, CEO of Refereum. "Many blockchain companies are pioneering in the wild west, they rely on their communities to help guide them. We're happy to offer our best practices to the blockchain community and we continue to iterate on the Growth Engine to meet their needs."

Refereum's Growth Engine is the solution for the key challenges facing blockchain games and the referral marketing industry. By providing a more equitable marketplace for brands to interact, activate and engage with its community, Refereum has become the world's leading and most transparent referral network on the Ethereum blockchain with 500,000 members.

"We know that a strong community is crucial for the success of Blockchain Games and our partnership with Refereum provides us with the tools we need to continue to grow and engage a healthy HyperDragons community. HyperDragons is just the beginning--we are developing a series of blockchain games," said YiYi He, MixMarvel co-founder.

About Refereum

Refereum powers the world's leading referral network on the Ethereum blockchain. With Refereum, brands and developers directly engage with, incentivize and activate a massive community of video streamers, content creators and social influencers to drive meaningful interactions and conversations around new products and services.

Founded by a team of veteran game-industry experts and blockchain specialists, Refereum is a more secure, reliable and auditable way for members of any community to connect and be rewarded for actions and influence.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12742412

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Refereum

Related Links

https://refereum.com

