Refersion launches Refersion Pay: first of its kind end-to-end payment and tax solution for influencer and affiliate marketing programs

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Refersion, a leading performance marketing platform, announced the launch of Refersion Pay, a first of its kind payment and tax solution for influencer and affiliate marketing programs. In 2020, affiliate marketing spending topped $6 billion in the U.S. alone. As this number continues to grow, so has the discomfort for brands attempting to manage their own affiliate payments and tax compliance. Developed as a response to an overwhelming industry need, Refersion Pay simplifies complex affiliate marketing programs and cultivates a direct and trusted relationship between affiliates and brands.

Refersion's first-party tracking enables over 6.1 million registered affiliates and influencers to refer over 615,000 orders per day; to-date, Refersion has managed over $1.6 billion dollars in affiliate revenue for ecommerce businesses all over the world. "Improving affiliate and brand trust is core to Refersion's vision of driving social commerce via brand ambassadors, influencers and affiliates." said Alex Markov, CEO and cofounder of Refersion. "Our aim is to ease the complexity of payments and tax compliance for ecommerce affiliate programs, and make it easier to scale growing social commerce networks.

For Publishers, Refersion Pay enables direct, automatic monthly commission payments from brands and access tax information in a single platform using Refersion. Refersion Pay allows publishers to not only receive payment directly from the brand's bank account to their own, but also easily find brand tax information in a centralized platform. "The new version that rolled out to our accounting team is an incredible experience, easy navigation, and very user-friendly. We are excited to use the new system as we grow our partnership with Refersion", said Kimberly Gentle, Head of Accounts Receivable at UpSellit.

For Brands, Refersion Pay simplifies the affiliate program workflow with automated order conversion approvals and scheduled commission payments. This unparalleled solution enables brands to stand out to large publishers to grow their publisher network and audience, and helps streamline tax management by providing the foundation to stay in compliance. Refersion Pay strengthens affiliate relationships for brands by building trust and keeping them motivated to drive sales, so they can focus on growing their affiliate program. "As we head into 2022, nothing is as important for E-Com Owners than having exceptional Affiliate and Influencer Marketing Platforms. Refersion's new all in one software 'Refersion Pay' makes the payment and tax collection data seamless to manage and simple to integrate with Quicken for reporting purposes." Jay Campbell, Co-Founder, AseirCustom.com.

As a certified Shopify Plus partner, Refersion is one of the largest and highest-rated Shopify partners with over 760 five-star reviews in the Shopify App Store. Offering a seamless, fast and transparent payment and tax experience for affiliates just got easier with Refersion Pay. You can learn more here .

About Refersion

Refersion , the leading performance marketing platform, works with thousands of ecommerce brands like Barstool Sports, Magic Spoon, Blenders Eyewear, and Pura Vida Bracelets to reach new audiences, drive conversions, and increase revenue. Refersion manages, tracks, and helps grow ambassador, influencer, and affiliate marketing programs with first-party tracking, unlimited affiliates and offers, custom commission structures, direct affiliate payments and taxes in a single platform.

Refersion's award winning platform builds brand partnerships that drive ecommerce growth, powered by our industry-leading attribution technology and smart data insights. We integrate with all major commerce platforms like Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento (an Adobe Company), BigCommerce, WooCommerce and your complete ecommerce marketing stack. Refersion, an Assembly company, is headquartered in New York City.

Contact

Raj Nijjer

CMO, Refersion

[email protected]

SOURCE Refersion