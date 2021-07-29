Refill Lands $1M Investment

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Refill announces it landed a $1 million investment from an angel investor. Refill, which provides mobile ordering and contactless payments for venues like arenas, bars, hotels, restaurants, resorts, and stadiums, features tech like scan your card, optimized ordering and insta-control with express lanes. Refill also recently announced its partnership with Colorado-based Hotel The Pad via Graze & Torreys restaurant as well as with bands Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles.

"We're focused on growth and providing a quality user experience for our strategic partners and end-users. We've expanded in the Midwest and Virginia, adding large outdoor venues like Devils Back Bone Brewing Company. We are constantly innovating, including Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Analytics, finding ways to provide an enhanced user experience. That's what makes Refill so different," said Refill CEO Anthony Reynolds.

For venues interested in signing up for Refill's tech, visit http://www.refillordering.com/.

