Refined and One of a Kind: Donna Weaver Design Launches The Signature Collection Come June 17

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When one thinks of the "modern woman", what comes to mind? Refined? Confident? Fiercely independent with an unabashed sense of individuality? All of the above? The beauty of the matter is that the "modern woman" is whatever she wants to be, so long as she is living her beautiful life to the fullest. Designed with her in mind, Donna Weaver Design is proud to announce the launch of The Signature Collection come June 17.

Donna Weaver, founder of Donna Weaver Design, is a refined artisan jewelry creator based in Santa Monica, California who is on a mission to bridge the gap between craftsmanship, character and quality within the industry. The Signature Collection, launching June 17 is a refined-casual 10-piece coordinated collection made from luxurious high karat golds, sterling silver and evocative hand-cut stones personally selected by the designer.

Handcrafted by Donna herself using traditional artisanal jewelry-making techniques, The Signature Collection features rare and highly decorative gemstones from a now closed mine in Death Valley, California to showcase the rare and precious individuality each woman holds.

The names behind each piece were inspired by the exclusive choice stones from California and the motif of the quatrefoil – a classic omni-cultural symbol associated with good fortune and seen in art and architecture throughout the ages. These names include:

Queen Wingate

Santa Monica Dreams

Sugared Sunshine

Fortune's Daughter

Moon on Fire

Golden Baby / Silver Baby

"My joy is creating a custom piece that will lift someone's spirits each time they see it, each time they wear it." –Donna Weaver

The quatrefoil ("four leaves") motif appears across the collection, sometimes accented by 24k gold embedded using the ancient Korean metalworking technique of Keum Boo. In other pieces the motif subtly appears through recessed impressions, an oxidized patina, or a custom blend of techniques.

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between craftsmanship, character and quality within the industry; Donna Waver's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of The Signature Collection come June 17.

The Signature Collection ranges in price from $200 to $1698, and will be exclusively sold on Etsy, where the limited pieces are scheduled to sell out quickly.

To learn more about Donna Weaver Design, please visit: https://about.donnaweaverdesign.com/Welcome

About Donna Weaver Design

Donna Weaver is an artisan jewelry maker, entrepreneur, former attorney and Founder of Donna Weaver Design. In 2019 after a fulfilling 40-year law career, Donna decided to leave the corporate world and begin pursuing her passion of creating artisan jewelry in her studio in Santa Monica, California. Donna Weaver Design was created to bridge the gap between craftsmanship, high quality elements and a refined natural style that seldom exists within the jewelry industry. Donna masterfully creates every piece by hand, leveraging traditional high-end jewelry-making techniques while leaning on her refined laid back California sensibility. Donna Weaver's exclusive line of jewelry is currently available on Etsy.

