Refinery Catalysts Market Worth $4.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Refinery Catalysts Market By Type (Fcc Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts, And Catalytic Reforming Catalysts), Ingredient (Zeolites, Metal, And Chemical Compounds), Region – Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Refinery Catalysts Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2020 and USD 4.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the refinery catalysts industry include a growing number of stringent regulations for vehicle emissions across the world and rising consumption of petroleum derivatives.

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84

Browse in-depth TOC on "Refinery Catalyst Market"

84 – Tables

41 – Figures

179 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refinery-catalyst-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-84.html

The hydrocracking catalysts segment is the fastest-growing type segment of the refinery catalysts market.

The hydrocracking catalysts segment of the refinery catalyst market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These refinery catalysts have garnered industry-wide acceptance for their performance and general characteristics. Also, these catalysts do not produce coke as a by-product, thereby resulting in the improved conversion of feedstock. Thus, benefits associated with hydrocracking catalysts such as their ability to handle a wide range of feedstock materials, are anticipated to drive the growth of the hydrocracking catalysts segment.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84

APAC is the fastest-growing refinery catalyst market

APAC is the largest consumer and manufacturer of refinery catalysts globally. According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2019, APAC's total oil production was 7,633 thousand barrels per day (BPD) in 2018, with a global market share of 8.1%. APAC's political and economic conditions have driven the market penetration of refinery catalysts.

Between 2019 and 2020, the refinery catalyst market has observed a slow growth rate due to COVID-19 and the consequent complete lockdown across the world. This has led to a decrease in the demand for fuels globally, leading to reduced production in oil refineries. Therefore, in 2020, the refinery catalysts market is expected to witness a dip.

The refinery catalysts market comprises major players such as Albemarle Corporation (US), W R Grace (US), BASF (Germany), Haldor Topsoe (Denmark), Honeywell UOP (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Axens (France), Johnson Matthey (UK), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), and Shell Catalyst & Technologies (Netherlands), Arkema (France), Anten Chemicals (China), Chempack (China), Dorf-Ketal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Gazprom (Russia), JGC Catalyst and Chemicals (Japan),KNT Group (Russia), Kuwait Catalyst (Kuwait), N.E.Chemcat (Japan), Porocel (US), Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology (China), Taiyo Koko Co. Ltd. (Japan), Unicat Catalyst Technologies (US), and Yueyang Sciensun Chemicals (China).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Catalyst Market by Type (Heterogeneous & Homogeneous), by Material (Metal, Chemical, Zeolites and Organometallic Materials), by Application and by Region - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-catalyst-market-66222915.html

Synthetic Zeolites Market by Type of Zeolite (Zeolite A, Type X, Type Y, USY, ZSM-5), Application (Detergent Builder, Drying, Separation, & Adsorption, Catalytic Cracking, & Specialties), Function (Ion-Exchange, Molecular Sieve, & Catalyst) & Region – Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/synthetic-zeolite-market-74181103.html

Polypropylene Catalyst Market by Type (Ziegler-Natta, Metallocene), Manufacturing Process (Bulk Process, Gas Phase Process), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polypropylene-catalyst-market-127854064.html

Precious Metal Catalysts Market by Type (Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Iridium, Ruthenium) End-use Industry (Automobile, Pharmaceutical, Refinery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/precious-metal-catalysts-market-166753795.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/refinery-catalyst-advanced-technologies-and-global-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/global-refinery-catalyst-market.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets