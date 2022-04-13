Reflective Materials Market size to Grow by USD 7.14 billion | 3M Corp. and Asian Paints Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Reflective Materials Market size is expected to increase by USD 7.14 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.05%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The reflective materials market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

3M Corp. - The company offers reflective materials under the brand name Scotchlite.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The reflective materials market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key markets in the region. The thriving construction and automobile industries will facilitate the reflective materials market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Reflective Materials Market Driver:

Growing construction industry:



In China , the transition of the economy into a consumer- and services-driven economy has provided opportunities for new types of construction in healthcare, education, social infrastructure, retail, and other consumer end-markets. In India , the construction market will grow almost twice the rate of China during the forecast period. Similarly, southern parts of the US are expected to be the key contributors to the construction industry due to factors such as the growing population. Thus, the growing construction industry will drive the reflective materials market growth during the forecast period.

Reflective Materials Market Trend:

Increasing demand for fire-resistant reflective tapes:



Fire-resistant reflective tapes have unique designs that can handle the heat. These tapes enhance safety by improving visibility in low-light conditions and extreme weather conditions. They contain fluorescent materials and provide daytime and low-light visibility of protective clothing.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Surface Disinfectants Market by Type, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Reactive Adhesives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Reflective Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp., Asian Paints Ltd., Avery Dennison Corp., Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co. Ltd, Coats Group PLC, Daoming Optics and Chemical Co. Ltd, Daoming Reflective Material India Pvt. Ltd., HJ Corp., Huangshan Xingwei Reflectorized Material Co. Ltd., Jinsung Corp., JRC REFLEX ITALIA S.r.l., Magna Colours Ltd, Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Paiho Group, Reflectionight Inc., REFLOMAX Co. Ltd., SKC hi-tech and marketing Co Ltd., Unitika Ltd., Viz Reflectives, and Yeshili NEW Materials Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Coatings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Coatings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fabrics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Fabrics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Fabrics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Fabrics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Fabrics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Paints and inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Paints and inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Paints and inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Paints and inks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Paints and inks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Automobiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Automobiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Textiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Textiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 116: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 120: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3M Corp.

Corp. Exhibit 127: 3M Corp. - Overview

Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 128: 3M Corp. - Business segments

Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 129: 3M Corp. - Key news

Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 130: 3M Corp. - Key offerings

Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 131: 3M Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Asian Paints Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Asian Paints Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Asian Paints Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Asian Paints Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Asian Paints Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 136: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co. Ltd

Exhibit 141: Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 142: Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co. Ltd - Key offerings

11.7 Coats Group PLC

Exhibit 144: Coats Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 145: Coats Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Coats Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Coats Group PLC - Segment focus

11.8 Daoming Optics and Chemical Co. Ltd

Exhibit 148: Daoming Optics and Chemical Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 149: Daoming Optics and Chemical Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Daoming Optics and Chemical Co. Ltd - Key offerings

11.9 Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Exhibit 154: ORAFOL Europe GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 155: ORAFOL Europe GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: ORAFOL Europe GmbH - Key offerings

11.11 Paiho Group

Exhibit 157: Paiho Group - Overview



Exhibit 158: Paiho Group - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Paiho Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Paiho Group - Segment focus

11.12 Viz Reflectives

Exhibit 161: Viz Reflectives - Overview



Exhibit 162: Viz Reflectives - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Viz Reflectives - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio