ReFocus Eye Health Acquires OptiCare Eye Health & Vision Centers

WATERBURY, Conn., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye Health ("ReFocus") has announced its acquisition of OptiCare Eye Health & Vision Centers ("OptiCare)". This new partnership adds OptiCare and its four decades of excellent patient care to the ReFocus Eye Health organization.

"We couldn't be more excited about the surgeons and staff of OptiCare becoming part of the ReFocus family," said Daniel Doman, Chief Executive Officer of ReFocus. "When combined, the staff adds nearly 500 years of eye care experience to our team. Adding this depth of expertise will help ensure that our combined organization will continue providing unparalleled eye care for decades to come."

OptiCare has offered comprehensive eye care since 1980, including glaucoma care, cataract treatment, diabetic eye care, retinal care, LASIK, and general ophthalmic care. Additionally, OptiCare offers outpatient surgical care within its own ambulatory surgery center and laser center, both based in Waterbury.

"ReFocus' commitment to patient care and focus on innovation made it the perfect group with which to partner," said Dean Yimoyines, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of OptiCare. "The people of Connecticut have long known the stellar reputation that OptiCare has fostered, and that will only continue to grow as a member of the ReFocus family."

Founded in 2018, ReFocus Eye Health is a collaboration of ophthalmology practices and surgery centers dedicated to the provision of top-quality eye care through its physician partners. With the addition of OptiCare's three offices (Waterbury, Westport & Torrington), ReFocus now provides patient care across eleven locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

For more information about ReFocus, visit www.refocuseye.com .

For more information about OptiCare, visit www.opticarepc.com.

About ReFocus Eye Health:

ReFocus Eye Health takes a fresh, enlightened approach to ophthalmology practice management. Backed by permanent capital, ReFocus invests in ophthalmology practices with an exclusive focus on quality care and long-term, sustainable growth. Its experienced team of operators and clinicians work alongside local physicians to transform the eye care experience for patients through the use of clinical and management best practices. ReFocus Eye Health is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY. To learn more, visit www.refocuseye.com.

