ReFocus Eye Health Partners with Eye Center of Southern Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye Health ("ReFocus") has announced today that it has affiliated with Eye Center of Southern Connecticut, expanding its presence in the state of Connecticut to ten locations, including its ambulatory surgery center in Waterbury. Eye Center of Southern Connecticut is a comprehensive medical and surgical eye care practice with seven providers and 46 employees across its three offices in Hamden, Cheshire and Branford, CT.

"We're excited to partner with Eye Center's talented team, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support them as they continue their provision of top-quality care and service to their patients," said Dan Doman, CEO of ReFocus.

Eye Center of Southern Connecticut offers comprehensive services including routine eye exams, cataract surgery, corneal transplant surgery, glaucoma services, laser vision correction (LASIK, PRK) and a range of cosmetic and facial rejuvenation procedures.

"ReFocus' commitment to patient care and its focus on a positive and collaborative culture made it the perfect group to partner with," Paul Masi, MD FACS, of Eye Center of Southern Connecticut, said. "The people of southern Connecticut have long known the stellar reputation that Eye Center of Southern Connecticut since its establishment nearly 60 years ago, and that will only continue to grow as a member of the ReFocus family. I myself and my partners Peter Marks MD and Andrew Swan MD, as well as our highly skilled associate physicians, James Murphy MD, Jenny Temnogorod MD, Nataliya Pokeza MD and Liz Moore OD, look forward to continuing the tradition of providing quality eye care to our family of patients."

About ReFocus Eye Health:

ReFocus Eye Health is a management services organization dedicated to the provision of best-in-class administrative support to its affiliated eye care physicians. ReFocus' current affiliate network includes 14 locations across Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. ReFocus Eye Health is headquartered in Waterbury, CT. To learn more, visit www.refocuseye.com.

