Reform Eye Cream with DermShield™ Technology Launch

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOON™ Aesthetics, Inc. today announced the launch of their latest product, the Reform Eye Cream, containing their own patented DermShield™ technology. This product is the latest addition to the highly sophisticated portfolio of NOON™ Aesthetics, Inc. on its mission to change the paradigm in professional skincare.

"We are using the brand new SYN® AKE technology," says Chris Kraneiss, Managing Director and Executive Vice President at NOON™ Aesthetics, Inc. "This neuropeptide blocks neuromuscular contractions. Together with a blend of other highly efficacious ingredients like but not limited to APP (a Vitamin C derivative), an active caffeine complex and sodium hyaluronate, this product helps to treat fine line and wrinkles, dark circles, puffiness, muscle contraction and free radicals."

This news comes in the wake of many recent product launches of the company, including:

The LactoCeramide-15 (15% lactic acid, ceramides 2,3,6)

The Intensive Hydrogel (2% fully plant derived salicylic acid)

The Azelaic Forte 25 (25% azelaic acid, 5% alpha arbutin)

The Retinol Charisma Plus Serum (1.6% pure retinol)

"We are extremely excited about this launch, especially since this product includes our own patented DermShield™ technology," says Masha Minkin, Co-Founder and CTO of NOON™ Aesthetics, Ltd., based in Tel Aviv, Israel. "We know that our technologies and products are very unique and results oriented."

About NOON™ Aesthetics, Ltd.: NOON™ Aesthetics Ltd. was established in 2012 in Tel Aviv, Israel and expanded into more than 30 countries since. NOON™ Aesthetics globally develops, manufactures, and sells clinical skincare to help to treat conditions such as acne, pigmentation, and rosacea. The company does not distribute its products in online but is distributed only through the professional skincare channel. The US corporate office is located in Irvine, California.

