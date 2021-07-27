Refractory Angina Market to Increase at a 7.97% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Speculates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Refractory Angina Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Refractory Angina historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Refractory Angina market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Refractory Angina market report also proffers an analysis of the current Refractory Angina treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

The FDA approved Ranibizumab in 2012 for the Refractory Angina treatment. It was the first treatment option to be FDA approved.

in 2012 for the Refractory Angina treatment. It was the first treatment option to be FDA approved. Refractory Angina Market observes a growth since the current understanding of the disease has dramatically improved in recent decades, leading to increased awareness, improved management, and better outcomes . The increasing angina prevalence results in novel pharmacological interventions , hence the availability of therapeutic drugs .

of the disease has dramatically in recent decades, leading to . The results in , hence the . Refractory Angina Market growth size might impede due to no targeted therapy has been approved for Refractory Angina to date, resulting in an increased number of patients suffering from chronic angina pectoris. Also, even the off-label therapies used as maintenance therapy for angina have not shown potential effects in the trials, which is one of the main reasons these therapies are still not being used in the United States . Moreover, cell therapy efficacy still poses a concern for developers as the available data are still inconclusive for definitive efficacy. There is a need to improve physician adherence to prescription guidelines and long-term patient compliance.

Several key pharmaceutical companies include Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., Angionetics Inc., Xylocor Therapeutics, Inc., and others, are developing novel products to improve the Refractory Angina treatment outlook.

Refractory Angina is an accumulation of fluid in the macula part of the retina that arises from the blood-retinal barrier (BRB) failure due to leaking blood vessels. The disease is a leading cause of significant vision loss in diabetic persons.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Refractory Angina prevalent population in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 2,970,721 cases in 2020. Refractory Angina is found to be more prominent in males in comparison to females.

The Refractory Angina Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Diagnosed Population of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Respiratory Angina

Sub-type cases of Refractory Angina

Gender-specific cases of Refractory Angina

Diagnosed Population of NORDA of Refractory Angina

Refractory Angina Treatment Market

Refractory Angina is a chronic disease characterized by persistent angina. Patients are left with no options since they are not considered amenable for conventional revascularization treatment for reasons related to diffuse coronary lesions, unsuitability to chronic total occlusion mechanical revascularization, or frailty from the presence of severe comorbidities. Despite continuous developments in Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) management, particularly in the aged population, the Refractory Angina patients are correlated to healthcare expenses. Currently, there are several methods to treat this disease that involve pharmacological treatment approaches. Several non-invasive methods are also available to treat Refractory Angina, such as External Enhanced Counter Pulsation (EECP), extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT), neuromodulation, and others. Pragmatic rehabilitation is also an important approach to promote patients affected with Refractory Angina to manage their chest pain.

During the initial stages of Refractory Angina, no treatment is needed unless the patients efficiently control their blood sugar levels. If the condition becomes severe, the standard Refractory Angina treatment is laser photocoagulation. Ranibizumab is an anti-VEGF antibody fragment designed for intraocular use to neutralize all known forms of VEGF-A. Ranibizumab is only FDA-approved for the treatment of Refractory Angina.

There is no significant pharmacologic-approved therapy to improve quality of life in Refractory Angina patients. Still, a considerable amount of evidence exists in the literature that supports pharmacologic treatment in Stable Angina. Beta-blockers and Calcium Channel Antagonists like Nicorandil (K-ATP - channel opener), Ivabradine (If current inhibitor), Trimetazidine (Reversible 3-ketoacyl-thiolase inhibitor), Ranolazine, Fasudil/hydroxyfasudil (Rho-kinase inhibitor) are a few mainstay medical treatments for Angina.

Refractory Angina Market Analysis

To date, the mainstay therapy for Refractory Angina remains Anti-VEGFs. But this treatment landscape needs improvement to resolve numerous limitations it possesses currently. There are different types of responders to the anti-VEGF treatment ranging from good to intermediate to poor responders. No biomarkers are presently available to predict good, poor, or intermediate responders. Also, the cytokine/chemokine profile of Refractory Angina patients varies from one to another. Probably, genetic factors play an essential role in this anti-VEGF responsiveness. Despite these limitations, anti-VEGFs will remain the mainstay of treatment therapy among patients with Refractory Angina. However, a combination of therapies of novel inhibitors targeting the molecules beyond VEGF in the coming years will be observed. Besides, novel drug delivery systems using nanotechnology, sustained-release delivery implants, and stem cell therapy are also on the horizon.

Refractory Angina Market growth will enlarge since the efforts to understand better the mechanisms and functions of gene and cell-based therapies in cardiology are helping in findings better options for treatment. Also, with the increased Refractory Angina prevalence and unavailability of targeted therapy, the first drug to target this untapped market will significantly gain upon the opportunity. Several therapies in the Refractory Angina pipeline have the potential to drive the market. Some of the most prominent ones include IMB-1018972, CLBS-14 (Auto-CD34+ cells), Ad5FGF-4, AdVEGFXC1, among others. The emerging drugs can significantly improve the overall quality of life of patients. Some major players in the global Refractory Angina market in the late phase of clinical development are Caladrius, Angionetics Inc, Imbria Pharmaceutical, XyloCor, and others.

Scope of the Refractory Angina Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Refractory Angina Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Refractory Angina Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Refractory Angina: Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., Angionetics Inc., Xylocor Therapeutics, Inc., and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

1 Refractory Angina Key Insights 2 Refractory Angina Market Overview at a Glance 3 SWOT Analysis for Refractory Angina 4 Executive Summary of Refractory Angina 5 Refractory Angina Disease Background and Overview 6 Refractory Angina Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 The United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 The United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Refractory Angina Treatment 8 Refractory Angina Unmet Needs 9 Refractory Angina Case Studies 10 Organizations Related With Refractory Angina 11 Refractory Angina Emerging Therapies 11.1 IMB-101: Imbria Pharmaceuticals 11.2 AUTO CD34+ CELLS: Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. 11.3 GENERX: Angionetics Inc. 11.4 XC001: Xylocor Therapeutics, Inc. 12 Refractory Angina: 7MM Market Analysis 12.1 The United States Refractory Angina Market Size 12.2 EU-5 Refractory Angina Market Size 12.2.1 Germany Market Size 12.2.2 France Market Size 12.2.3 Italy Market Size 12.2.4 Spain Market Size 12.2.5 United Kingdom Market Size 12.3 Japan Refractory Angina Market Size 13 Refractory Angina Market Drivers 14 Refractory Angina Market Barriers 15 Appendix 16 DelveInsight Capabilities 17 Disclaimer 18 About DelveInsight

