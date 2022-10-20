Refrigerant Compressors Market Size to Record a CAGR of 5.58%, Hermetic to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The refrigerant compressors market size is expected to grow by USD 4.89 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refrigerant Compressors Market 2022-2026

The refrigerant compressors market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The growth of the commercial refrigeration market is driving the refrigerant compressors market growth. However, factors such as changes in regulatory policies may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

The refrigerant compressors market covers the following areas:

Refrigerant Compressors Market Sizing

Refrigerant Compressors Market Forecast

Refrigerant Compressors Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

The refrigerant compressors market has been segmented by application (hermetic, semi-hermetic reciprocating, domestic, semi-hermetic screw, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The hermetic segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A hermetic compressor is sealed away from the environment. The casing is welded shut and cannot be accessed. Such advantages of hermetic compressors are expected to fuel the growth of the segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies and their Offerings

BITZER Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd, Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Frascold Spa, Fusheng Group Co Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OFFICINE MARIO DORIN Spa, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ramco Industries Ltd., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TORAD Engineering LLC, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, among others, are the key players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Refrigerant Compressors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BITZER Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd, Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Frascold Spa, Fusheng Group Co Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OFFICINE MARIO DORIN Spa, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ramco Industries Ltd., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TORAD Engineering LLC, and Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

