Refrigerated Cabinet Market Size to Grow by USD 8.06 billion, Growing Demand for Energy-efficient Models of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerated Cabinet Market by Product (Storage cabinet, Wine cabinet, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the refrigerated cabinet market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 8.06 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics
- Market Driver: The growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment will drive the growth of the market. Vendors and working on reducing their carbon footprints due to global warming. They are introducing environment-friendly commercial refrigerator cabinets and freezers for eco-conscious industry operators. Manufacturers of refrigerated cabinets are using advanced components such as energy-efficient compressors and intelligent controllers. Such features have encouraged the adoption of new equipment and upgrades. In addition, government agencies and regulatory bodies are introducing policies to promote energy-efficient refrigerators. Such factors have increased the demand for energy-efficient refrigerated cabinets.
- Market Challenge: The high-average product life and maturity for the product category in developed markets affecting upgrade purchases will challenge the growth of the refrigerated cabinet market during the forecast period. Consumers purchase refrigerated cabinets only when required. These products generally do not require frequent replacement. The average life of a refrigerated cabinet is from 9 years to 12 years. This reduces the need for frequent purchases. In addition, end-users generally opt for the replacement of components instead of purchasing new refrigerated cabinets. These factors are hindering the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The refrigerated cabinet market report is segmented by product (storage cabinet, wine cabinet, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India is the key country for the refrigerated cabinet market in APAC.
Vendor Landscape
The refrigerated cabinet market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as prioritizing product innovation by focusing on research and development (R&D) facilities and investments to compete in the market. There is intense competition among vendors, but the market is dominated by established manufacturers. However, there are several new entrants in the market. In addition, the market will witness the use of various product differentiation strategies. Hence, market vendors must distinguish their products to survive the competition.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Africhill
- Ali Group Srl
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Coldline Srl
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dalucon Refrigeration Products CC
- Dover Corp.
- FRIGOGLASS SAIC
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Hengel Industrie
- HOSHIZAKI Corp.
- Husky Corp.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- ISA Spa
- LEEC Ltd.
- Liebherr International AG
- Metalfrio Solutions SA
- Panasonic Corp.
- SCHOTT AG
- Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG
- Imbera
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Storage cabinet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Storage cabinet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Storage cabinet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Storage cabinet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Storage cabinet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Wine cabinet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Wine cabinet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wine cabinet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Wine cabinet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wine cabinet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Ali Group Srl
- Exhibit 93: Ali Group Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Ali Group Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Ali Group Srl - Key offerings
- 10.4 Carrier Global Corp.
- Exhibit 96: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 99: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 101: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 HOSHIZAKI Corp.
- Exhibit 105: HOSHIZAKI Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: HOSHIZAKI Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: HOSHIZAKI Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 108: HOSHIZAKI Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: HOSHIZAKI Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Husky Corp.
- Exhibit 110: Husky Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Husky Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Husky Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Exhibit 113: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 ISA Spa
- Exhibit 117: ISA Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 118: ISA Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: ISA Spa - Key offerings
- 10.10 Liebherr International AG
- Exhibit 120: Liebherr International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Liebherr International AG - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings
- 10.11 Metalfrio Solutions SA
- Exhibit 124: Metalfrio Solutions SA - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Metalfrio Solutions SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Metalfrio Solutions SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Metalfrio Solutions SA - Segment focus
- 10.12 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 128: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 137: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
