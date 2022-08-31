Refrigerated Cabinet Market Size to Grow by USD 8.06 billion, Growing Demand for Energy-efficient Models of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Refrigerated Cabinet Market by Product (Storage cabinet, Wine cabinet, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the refrigerated cabinet market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 8.06 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics

Latest market research report titled Refrigerated Cabinet Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Market Driver: The growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment will drive the growth of the market. Vendors and working on reducing their carbon footprints due to global warming. They are introducing environment-friendly commercial refrigerator cabinets and freezers for eco-conscious industry operators. Manufacturers of refrigerated cabinets are using advanced components such as energy-efficient compressors and intelligent controllers. Such features have encouraged the adoption of new equipment and upgrades. In addition, government agencies and regulatory bodies are introducing policies to promote energy-efficient refrigerators. Such factors have increased the demand for energy-efficient refrigerated cabinets.

will drive the growth of the market. Vendors and working on reducing their carbon footprints due to global warming. They are introducing environment-friendly commercial refrigerator cabinets and freezers for eco-conscious industry operators. Manufacturers of refrigerated cabinets are using advanced components such as energy-efficient compressors and intelligent controllers. Such features have encouraged the adoption of new equipment and upgrades. In addition, government agencies and regulatory bodies are introducing policies to promote energy-efficient refrigerators. Such factors have increased the demand for energy-efficient refrigerated cabinets. Market Challenge: The high-average product life and maturity for the product category in developed markets affecting upgrade purchases will challenge the growth of the refrigerated cabinet market during the forecast period. Consumers purchase refrigerated cabinets only when required. These products generally do not require frequent replacement. The average life of a refrigerated cabinet is from 9 years to 12 years. This reduces the need for frequent purchases. In addition, end-users generally opt for the replacement of components instead of purchasing new refrigerated cabinets. These factors are hindering the growth of the market.

Technavio offers key drivers, trends, and challenges that can help businesses make effective business decisions. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The refrigerated cabinet market report is segmented by product (storage cabinet, wine cabinet, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India is the key country for the refrigerated cabinet market in APAC.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Landscape

The refrigerated cabinet market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as prioritizing product innovation by focusing on research and development (R&D) facilities and investments to compete in the market. There is intense competition among vendors, but the market is dominated by established manufacturers. However, there are several new entrants in the market. In addition, the market will witness the use of various product differentiation strategies. Hence, market vendors must distinguish their products to survive the competition.

Some Companies Mentioned

Africhill

Ali Group Srl

Carrier Global Corp.

Coldline Srl

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dalucon Refrigeration Products CC

Dover Corp.

FRIGOGLASS SAIC

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hengel Industrie

HOSHIZAKI Corp.

Husky Corp.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

ISA Spa

LEEC Ltd.

Liebherr International AG

Metalfrio Solutions SA

Panasonic Corp.

SCHOTT AG

Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG

Imbera

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Refrigerated Truck Rental Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Refrigerated Cabinet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Africhill, Ali Group Srl, Carrier Global Corp., Coldline Srl, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dalucon Refrigeration Products CC, Dover Corp., FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hengel Industrie, HOSHIZAKI Corp., Husky Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., ISA Spa, LEEC Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Metalfrio Solutions SA, Panasonic Corp., SCHOTT AG, Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG, and Imbera Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Storage cabinet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Storage cabinet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Storage cabinet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Storage cabinet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Storage cabinet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wine cabinet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Wine cabinet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wine cabinet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Wine cabinet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wine cabinet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ali Group Srl

Exhibit 93: Ali Group Srl - Overview



Exhibit 94: Ali Group Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Ali Group Srl - Key offerings

10.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 96: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 HOSHIZAKI Corp.

Exhibit 105: HOSHIZAKI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: HOSHIZAKI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: HOSHIZAKI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 108: HOSHIZAKI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: HOSHIZAKI Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Husky Corp.

Exhibit 110: Husky Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Husky Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Husky Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 113: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 ISA Spa

Exhibit 117: ISA Spa - Overview



Exhibit 118: ISA Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: ISA Spa - Key offerings

10.10 Liebherr International AG

Exhibit 120: Liebherr International AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Liebherr International AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings

10.11 Metalfrio Solutions SA

Exhibit 124: Metalfrio Solutions SA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Metalfrio Solutions SA - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Metalfrio Solutions SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Metalfrio Solutions SA - Segment focus

10.12 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 128: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio