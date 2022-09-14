RefrigiWear® Unveils Insulated Gear for Essential Workers at International Food Service Expo

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear® announced the one of the largest releases of new insulated workwear and personal protective equipment (PPE) in its 68-year history at the International Food Service Distributors Association's Distribution Solutions Conference.

This collection of new insulated workwear is designed with options for thermal jackets, waterproof work shoes, insulated gloves and headwear to protect warehouse and food service workers in sub-freezing facilities, as well as transportation and construction workers outdoors in cold and wet weather.

This collection of insulated workwear is one of the largest in the 68-year history of RefrigiWear. Tweet this The 54 Gold Hooded Utility Jacket is a new addition to RefrigiWear's popular 54 Gold Collection rated for temperatures as low as -54°F. It features a shorter length that offers optimum comfort for forklift drivers and heavy-equipment operators that often sit while working in the cold.

"Working in freezing conditions requires both physical and mental toughness. Our team works tirelessly to build insulated gear that helps people working in the cold do their jobs as safely, comfortably and efficiently as possible," says CEO Ryan Silberman.

Quality, durability and outstanding customer service remain top priorities for the company and commitment to those principles guided the development of these new products.

"We listen carefully to feedback from our customers and spend time with them in food processing facilities, in cold storage warehouses and on frigid job sites. Their work is essential and our customers rely on us to be their one-stop shop for staying safe and warm on the job," adds Silberman.

Highlights from this season's new products include:

EnduraQuilt ™ Collection – Delivers 5 new jackets for durable, versatile protection from cool and cold conditions, including 2 high-visibility options.

FleetStride™ Safety Sneakers – When the job calls for speed, these waterproof, safety-toe sneakers with anti-slip soles keep you comfortable on your feet all shift long.

54 Gold Hooded Utility Jacket – A new addition to the popular 54 Gold Collection, this jacket includes lightweight AirBlaze® insulation rated for temps down to -54°F. It features a shorter length that offers optimum comfort for forklift drivers and heavy-equipment operators that often sit while working in the cold.

Insulated and Waterproof Gloves – Protect your most important tools with 3 new leather gloves: an insulated 3-finger mitt or 2 latex-coated gloves perfect for intricate work in slippery environments.

Convertible Headwear – New styles of multi-layer balaclavas provide maximum protection for head, ears, nose and mouth while also allowing adjustments to blow off steam when work heats up.

RefrigiWear® delivers the best variety of insulated workwear solutions to people working in every step of the cold chain, agriculture, construction, transportation and everything in between. For more information on cold-weather and high-visibility workwear and accessories, visit www.RefrigiWear.com.

To inquire about the RefrigiWear® National Account Partners program, call 800-645-3744 or e-mail [email protected].

About RefrigiWear®

Located in Dahlonega, GA, RefrigiWear® is the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear, accessories, and personal protective equipment for use in subzero temperatures, inclement weather, and low-visibility environments. That same expertise in cold environments has also gone into creating everyday insulated clothing for work or play. For nearly 70 years, RefrigiWear® has supplied the most demanding industries and climates with insulated garments and accessories to keep people warm, safe and productive.

SOURCE REFRIGIWEAR