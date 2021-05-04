Refugio County Memorial Hospital Selects i2i Population Health

For over 80 years, Refugio County Memorial Hospital (RCMH) has been serving the citizens of Refugio and surrounding communities. With five clinical care facilities, RCMH leverages healthcare technology platforms to support its quality and cost of care programs. In June 2020, RCMH executed a five-year engagement with i2i for the i2iTracks platform for purposes of quality program management and reporting, outreach tasking, and care coordination. With a significant focus on quality standards, i2iTracks offer RCMH an expansive data analytics platform to customize and operationalize care and quality management programs.

Upon phase one implementation and go-live of the i2iTracks platform, RCMH was able to automate their Texas Medicaid section 1115 waiver to accomplish a seamless submission of quality data to the state. This was a manual, labor intensive process previously. "We (RCMH) have analyzed many other population health systems and business intelligence applications. i2iTracks is a phenomenal platform that has unlimited capabilities for critical access hospitals who are trying to manage multiple quality programs. i2i's integration with Cerner's CommunityWorks electronic health record system makes this an easy decision," stated Susan Parker, Chief Financial Officer.

Additionally, Refugio County Memorial Hospital will leverage hundreds of measures and registries within the i2i platform to:

Automate three quality reports, 1115 Waver, DSRIP and Texas Department of State Health Services that were previously a manual process, resulting in nearly $200,000 of potential reimbursement back to the organization,

Create custom program registries designed specifically to drive preventative care management for RCMH patients,

Increase reimbursement levels with Medicaid managed care health plans under contract, and

Have better visibility of the entire population across the community to enable better care.

This success comes as a result of i2i's strategic relationship with Cerner Corporation, a global health care technology company. The i2iTracks platform offers deep integration of Cerner's CommunityWorksSM, cloud-based deployment of Cerner's EHR, allowing for a direct data exchange between i2i and Cerner to provide a robust population health platform to community, critical access and rural health care organizations.

About Refugio County Memorial Hospital

Refugio County Memorial Hospital (RCMHD) has provided continuous service to the citizens of Refugio County since February 1940. The mission of RCMHD is to provide and promote quality healthcare to the citizens of Refugio county. Primary health care is provided through the hospital, rural health clinics, wellness center, and specialty clinic and great pride is taken in the care delivered. Whether emergency trauma care, routine surgery, minor illness care, or rehabilitation, RCMHD supplies what is needed for the highest quality care and continually strives to improve their healthcare services.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market, through community health centers (FQHCs), critical access and community hospitals, primary care associations, and managed care organizations. With over 20 years of experience spanning 36 states and 30 million lives, i2i was ranked #1 by Black Book for end-to-end population health technology in 2020. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through expansive quality management and care coordination applications. Improving outcomes through better quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The mission, Serving Others for Healthy Communities, drives the company's vision, culture, and actions to bring better health solutions to all communities.

For more information and the latest news from i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

