Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Revenue to Cross USD 29 Billion by 2027 - Developing Countries Occupies Nearly One-Third of the total Market Adoption - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, refurbished medical equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 11.76% during 2021-2027. Increasing demand for medical equipment in developing countries, high capital and procurement costs of medical equipment, and growing preference for eco-friendly products are the latest trends in the market.

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

Small and medium-sized hospitals, which are often run by doctors and have fewer than 100 beds, frequently cannot afford to purchase brand-new, expensive equipment. These facilities favor used equipment from well-known brands that costs less but offers a few years of trouble-free performance. These might be young doctors who go into business for themselves after using such devices in large hospitals. They may be conversant with the equipment models, but in the early phases of the firm, they are on a limited budget. Also, tier 3 cities may have enough patients without enough ability to pay. Such locations cannot provide sufficient return on investment (ROI) for new equipment. Nearly one-third of the medical equipment industry in developing countries is part of the refurbished medical equipment market.

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 29.68 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 15.23 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 11.76 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027

India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa,

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE Key Company Vendors General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers,

Amber Diagnostics, Apt Medical Systems, Avante Health Solutions, Block

Imaging, EverX, Future Health Concepts, Medirays, Meridian Medical,

PACIFIC HEALTHCARE IMAGING, Radiology Oncology System, Soma Tech

North America and Europe are the largest, most mature markets for refurbished equipment, both regions can efficiently reuse advanced technology components at the end of the equipment's service life. The most frequently reconditioned technologies are MRI and CT, which also happen to be the ones that use the greatest resources and materials in their production. However, refurbished medical imaging equipment is banned outright or tightly restricted in emerging global markets. New international regulations threaten to bar the shipment of used medical electrical equipment for refurbishment or end-of-life disassembly and recycling. By replacing bans on refurbished equipment with a regulated approach based on standards, countries can expand access to advanced medical technology while guaranteeing patients' safety and environmental sustainability.

Refurbished Medical Equipment Helping in Hospital Budget Cuts

In a constantly changing industry, medical equipment can rapidly become outdated. Purchasing a new piece of equipment comes with many upfront costs. Refurbished equipment can help to avoid high upfront costs and avoid being forced to use something that will quickly become obsolete. Being on the cutting edge of technology is more efficient and provides better customer service. Refurbished medical equipment gives that flexibility and saves a lot of money.

It extends the equipment's lifespan to save money and realize a maximum return on investment. Refurbished imaging equipment is an outstanding example of this. The hospital must be proactive about maintaining it since it is critical for operations. On top of this, software tends to need more frequent updates than hardware does. Therefore, hospitals look to extend their equipment's lifespan by installing refurbished systems with the newest software.

Vendors Insights

The global refurbished medical market is exceptionally active, with fewer global, regional, and local players offering a wide range of medical equipment. The market is less competitive as the key players have gained significant market share compared to other prominent players. The refurbished medical equipment market provides an avenue for cheaper access to healthcare delivery and reduces costs in developing countries where this equipment is purchased for use. The relevant stakeholders include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industry associations, standard bodies, service providers, distributors, and marketers. The refurbished medical equipment market is an attractive proposition for OEMs. It gives their equipment a longer revenue-generating lifespan while creating a steady demand for state-of-the-art equipment at multiple price points. Refurbishing medical equipment is also favorable in many developing countries without full medical coverage.

The competition among leading vendors is expected to rise during the forecast period with an increase in products offered by companies, wide geographic presence, strong distribution network & brand awareness, and the development of advanced medical equipment.

Key Vendors

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens Healthineers

Amber Diagnostics

Apt Medical Systems

Avante Health Solutions

Block Imaging

EverX

Future Health Concepts

Medirays

Meridian Medical

PACIFIC HEALTHCARE IMAGING

Radiology Oncology System

Soma Tech Intl

US Med-Equip's

US Medical Systems

Venture Medical ReQuip

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Medical Imaging Equipment

IVD & Laboratories Equipment

OR (Operating Room), Surgical and Therapeutic Equipment

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Cardiology Equipment

Dental Equipment

Others

Application

Diagnosis & Monitoring

Treatment & Surgical Interventions

End-users

Hospitals

Radiology/Medical Imaging Centers

Clinics, Physician offices & Dental Clinics

Clinical & Research Laboratories

Others

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



UAE

