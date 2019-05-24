Regal Adds Two New ScreenX Auditoriums In Nashville At Opry Mills And Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading cinema technology company, and Regal announced today that the latest round of ScreenX auditoriums in the U.S. will have opened this month in Nashville at Regal Opry Mills and Regal Hollywood, bringing the total number of Regal ScreenX theatres to 16. The first screening of the ScreenX format in Nashville will be Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in the 270-degree panoramic screens of ScreenX.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

"This has been a tremendous year as we find expansion at a rapid rate, thanks to our great partner Regal," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We are thrilled for audiences in Nashville to experience 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' in ScreenX, where the brilliant visuals and action sequences of the film will be highlighted and expanded onto the panoramic screens of ScreenX. We look forward to bringing more of these great cinematic experiences with our great partners to new cities and audiences in the future."

"We are truly excited to be expanding our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX in bringing two new ScreenX locations to Nashville," said Richard Grover, VP Communications at Regal. "The feedback we have been receiving from moviegoers has been enormously positive and we look forward to bringing more immersive and exciting new formats of CJ 4DPLEX to Regal audiences across the U.S."

Audiences will be treated to an expanded world of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" where battle sequences between ancient colossal creatures will be featured on all three screens of ScreenX, putting the audience directly into the middle of the action. As Godzilla stomps onto the main screen, the three-headed King Ghidorah will roar on the sides, and as the action unfolds, fog and debris will fly past with all the elements - rain, snow, thunderstorms, and fog - extending onto the side panels, recreating the atmosphere of the film inside the auditorium. Additional highlights include extensions of otherworldly visual sequences that accentuate and surround the audience - a lava-ridden underwater city, a deep ocean battle sequence, and a wide-eyed view of a rooftop cityscape as the city crumbles from the destruction.

About the film

Godzilla: King of the Monsters was directed by Michael Dougherty from a script he wrote with Zach Shields, story by Max Borenstein and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields, based on the characters "Godzilla," "King Ghidorah," "Mothra" and "Rodan" owned and created by Toho Co., Ltd. The film was produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers, with Zach Shields, Barry Waldman, Hiro Matsuoka, Keiji Ota, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira serving as executive producers. A presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, in association with Toho Co., Ltd., a film by Michael Dougherty, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" will be distributed in 3D and 2D and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures, except in Japan, where it will be distributed by Toho; and in China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

About Regal

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,216 screens in 551 theatres in 43 states along with American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan as of March 31, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!"

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.REGmovies.com .

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the excitement of the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 650 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 75,000 4DX seats operate in 644 auditoriums, spanning 64 countries.

CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com .

About ScreenX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 215 screens around the world, including 90 screens in South Korea; 69 screens in China; 18 in the United States; 12 in England; 4 in Turkey; 4 in Japan; 3 in Switzerland; 3 in France; 2 in Vietnam and 1 in Spain, Hungary, UAE, Kuwait, Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, Canada, and Poland. ScreenX was recognized as the "Innovator of the Year" at ShowEast 2018. For more information, please visit www.screenx.co.kr

