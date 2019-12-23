Regal And CJ 4DPLEX Add Fourteen Immersive Auditoriums To Its Rapidly Growing 4DX And ScreenX Footprint Across The U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading cinema technology company, and Regal, today announced the latest round of openings for immersive theatre formats, 4DX and ScreenX, that have opened across multiple markets in the U.S. from August to December this year. With the openings, the current count of domestic Regal 4DX and ScreenX auditoriums have more than tripled from last year, now reaching 25 4DX and 29 ScreenX locations, respectively.

4DX

Regal Dole Cannery ( Honolulu, HI )

) Regal Fox (Brambleton, VA)

Regal Waterford Lakes ( Orlando, FL )

) Regal Kendall Village ( Miami, FL )

( ) Regal Atlantic Station ( Atlanta, GA )

ScreenX

Regal Belltower ( Fort Myers, FL )

) Regal Niagara Falls ( Niagara Falls, NY )

( ) Regal Old Mill ( Bend, OR )

) Regal Bridgeport Village ( Tigard, OR )

( ) Regal Edwards Long Beach ( Long Beach, CA )

) Regal Edwards Valencia ( Santa Clarita, CA )

) Regal Edwards Fresno ( Fresno, CA )

) Regal Edwards Boise ( Boise, ID )

) Regal Winrock ( Albuquerque, NM )

This follows the previously announced expansion agreement between CJ 4DPLEX and the Cineworld Group, the parent company of Regal, to bring 79 4DX and 100 ScreenX auditoriums worldwide, expanding the footprint of the two innovative technologies across new cities and countries.

"It has been an incredible year for 4DX and ScreenX as we have grown our footprint across the U.S. with Regal, who have been an excellent supporter of our emerging innovative formats," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We look forward to sharing more of our unique and exciting movie-going experiences with Regal audiences, who can expect more 4DX and ScreenX coming to more cities within the next few years."

"As the only major exhibition partner where movie fans can enjoy the immersive experiences of 4DX and ScreenX, we are thrilled to bring these innovative technologies to more locations across the U.S.," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "The feedback we have received from moviegoers has been enormously positive and we look forward to growing the number of 4DX and ScreenX Regal locations in the years to come."

In total, 4DX is available worldwide in 700 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries with 25 locations in the U.S. and ScreenX is available worldwide in 267 screens in 27 countries with 29 locations in the U.S.

About Regal

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,206 screens in 548 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of November 30, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: www.REGmovies.com.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX', 'ScreenX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

4DX provides moviegoers with an advanced, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 660 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 79,000 4DX seats operate in 700 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually advanced theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating a surrounding, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 267 screens around the world in 27 countries.

