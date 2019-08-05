Regal Beloit Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BELOIT, Wis., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) reported second quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share of $1.55, up 3.3% from the prior year. Second quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share* were $1.52, in line with the prior year.

Key financial results for the second quarter 2019 included:

Total net sales of $873.7 million decreased 9.0% from the prior year and included a negative 1.5% impact from foreign currency and a negative 5.3% impact from businesses divested/to be exited. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 2.2%.

decreased 9.0% from the prior year and included a negative 1.5% impact from foreign currency and a negative 5.3% impact from businesses divested/to be exited. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 2.2%. Income from operations was $96.0 million or 11.0% of net sales, up 60 basis points from prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $95.4 million or 11.0% of adjusted net sales, down 20 basis points from prior year.

or 11.0% of net sales, up 60 basis points from prior year. Adjusted income from operations was or 11.0% of adjusted net sales, down 20 basis points from prior year. Adjusted income from operations delevered at 16.3% from prior year.

Inventory adjustment of $3.4 million on a pre-tax basis incurred in the Power Generation business, which had a negative $0.06 impact on diluted earnings per share.

on a pre-tax basis incurred in the Power Generation business, which had a negative impact on diluted earnings per share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $112.3 million and capital expenditures totaled $36.0 million , resulting in free cash flow of $76.3 million or 121.9% of adjusted net income.

and capital expenditures totaled , resulting in free cash flow of or 121.9% of adjusted net income. Repurchased 731,745 shares for a total of $55.9 million .

On July 2, 2019, the Company closed on the divestiture of a vapor recovery business previously in the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment. The results from the business were included in the Company's second quarter financial statements but excluded from the Company's guidance. The Company's previous guidance for full year 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share included $0.12 for this business.

Second quarter 2019 segment results versus the prior year second quarter included:

Commercial and Industrial Systems segment net sales were $401.8 million , a decrease of 14.3%. Businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 6.6% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 2.2% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 5.5% driven by weakness in the pool pump, China , commercial HVAC and power generation end markets. Operating margin was 4.9%. Excluding adjustments of $4.5 million , adjusted operating margin was 6.0% of adjusted net sales.

, a decrease of 14.3%. Businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 6.6% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 2.2% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 5.5% driven by weakness in the pool pump, , commercial HVAC and power generation end markets. Operating margin was 4.9%. Excluding adjustments of , adjusted operating margin was 6.0% of adjusted net sales. Climate Solutions segment net sales were $267.9 million , a decrease of 3.4%. The businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 5.0% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.7% impact. The result was an organic sales growth rate of 2.3% driven by the positive impact from the FER pre-buy and slightly positive residential HVAC growth which was negatively impacted by the cool weather in the quarter. Partially offsetting this growth was weakness in commercial refrigeration and the impacts from account pruning in residential HVAC. Operating margin was 19.3%. Including net adjustments of $5.6 million , adjusted operating margin was 17.6% of adjusted net sales.

, a decrease of 3.4%. The businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 5.0% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.7% impact. The result was an organic sales growth rate of 2.3% driven by the positive impact from the FER pre-buy and slightly positive residential HVAC growth which was negatively impacted by the cool weather in the quarter. Partially offsetting this growth was weakness in commercial refrigeration and the impacts from account pruning in residential HVAC. Operating margin was 19.3%. Including net adjustments of , adjusted operating margin was 17.6% of adjusted net sales. Power Transmission Solutions segment net sales were $204.0 million , a decrease of 4.4%. The businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 2.6% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 1.0% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 0.8% driven by a slowdown in North American industrial end markets and de-stocking of inventory. There was also significant weakness in upstream oil & gas, agriculture and beverage end markets, which were partially offset by strong demand in renewable energy end markets. Operating margin was 12.2%. Excluding net adjustments of $0.5 million , adjusted operating margin was 12.4% of adjusted net sales.

*This earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Descriptions of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with this earnings release.

"While the second quarter was challenging for Regal, our business model continues to demonstrate the resiliency of our operations as illustrated by our deleverage rate. Our financial results reflected lower than expected demand due to abnormally wet and mild weather, the ongoing global trade uncertainties, including the June Mexico tariff concerns, efforts by distribution partners to reduce excess channel inventories, along with an overall continued economic malaise in Asia/China, Australia, and Europe. Despite these headwinds, Regal performed at a deleverage rate of 16% of sales in the quarter," said Regal CEO Louis Pinkham.

2019 Outlook

"We are reducing our adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to $5.50 to $5.80, a reduction of 9% at the midpoint on a comparable basis that excludes the $0.12 full year contribution of the divested vapor recovery business. We feel this reduction reflects current market conditions. However, we are excited about the progress on our strategic initiatives to better position Regal for future opportunities and profitable growth," continued Mr. Pinkham.

The Company forecasts 2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $6.00 to $6.30. The difference between the GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance and the adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance relates to expected restructuring and related costs of $0.23 per share, gain on businesses divested and assets to be exited of $0.68 per share, net income from businesses to be divested/exited of $0.10 per share, and CEO transition costs of $0.05 per share.

The Company's 2019 guidance excludes the sales and earnings from a number of businesses that have been or are expected to be divested or exited. Please see the table in the appendix for details.

Conference Call

About the Company

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a leading manufacturer of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER DEFINITIONS

Unaudited

(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

We prepare financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We also periodically disclose certain financial measures in our quarterly earnings releases, on investor conference calls, and in investor presentations and similar events that may be considered "non-GAAP" financial measures. This additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our results of operations prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In this earnings release, we disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures, and we reconcile these measures in the tables below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures: adjusted diluted earnings per share (both historical and projected), adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net sales, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, net sales from ongoing business, adjusted income from operations of ongoing business, ongoing business adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for ongoing business. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures for providing investors with additional information regarding our results of operations and for helping investors understand and compare our operating results across accounting periods and compared to our peers. Our management primarily uses adjusted income from operations and adjusted operating margin to help us manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, while adjusted diluted earnings per share, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net sales, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, net sales from ongoing business, adjusted income from operations of ongoing business, ongoing business adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for ongoing business are primarily used to help us evaluate our business and forecast our future results. Accordingly, we believe disclosing and reconciling each of these measures helps investors evaluate our business in the same manner as management.

In addition to these non-GAAP measures, we also use the term "organic sales" to refer to GAAP sales from existing operations excluding any sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition ("net sales from business acquired") and excluding any sales from business divested/to be exited ("net sales from business divested/to be exited") recorded prior to the first anniversary of the exit and excluding the impact of foreign currency translation. The impact of foreign currency translation is determined by translating the respective period's organic sales using the currency exchange rates that were in effect during the prior year periods. We use the term "organic sales growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to organic sales. For further clarification, we may use the term "acquisition growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to acquisition sales.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Unaudited















(Amounts in Millions, Except per Share Data)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018 Net Sales

$ 873.7



$ 959.7



$ 1,727.5



$ 1,838.5

Cost of Sales

639.7



712.3



1,258.9



1,356.2

Gross Profit

234.0



247.4



468.6



482.3

Operating Expenses

138.0



147.8



242.0



294.5

Impairments

—



—



10.0



—

Total Operating Expenses

138.0



147.8



252.0



294.5

Income from Operations

96.0



99.6



216.6



187.8

Other Expenses, net

0.2



0.4



0.3



0.8

Interest Expense

13.4



14.2



27.0



27.2

Interest Income

1.4



0.6



2.5



0.8

Income before Taxes

83.8



85.6



191.8



160.6

Provision for Income Taxes

16.4



18.3



37.6



34.0

Net Income

67.4



67.3



154.2



126.6

Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

0.8



1.4



1.7



2.3

Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation

$ 66.6



$ 65.9



$ 152.5



$ 124.3

Earnings Per Share Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation:















Basic

$ 1.56



$ 1.51



$ 3.57



$ 2.83

Assuming Dilution

$ 1.55



$ 1.50



$ 3.54



$ 2.81

Cash Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.30



$ 0.28



$ 0.58



$ 0.54

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:















Basic

42.6



43.8



42.7



44.0

Assuming Dilution

43.0



44.1



43.0



44.3



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







Unaudited







(Dollars in Millions)











Jun 29,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 291.3



$ 248.6

Trade Receivables, less Allowances of $9.2 Million in 2019 and $13.3 Million in 2018

547.8



551.9

Inventories

765.3



767.2

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

198.5



250.0

Total Current Assets

1,802.9



1,817.7











Net Property, Plant, Equipment and Noncurrent Assets

2,857.4



2,806.1

Total Assets

$ 4,660.3



$ 4,623.8











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable

$ 416.7



$ 424.8

Other Accrued Expenses

228.0



258.2

Current Maturities of Debt

0.6



0.5

Total Current Liabilities

645.3



683.5











Long-Term Debt

1,222.7



1,306.6

Other Noncurrent Liabilities

361.9



295.2

Equity:







Total Regal Beloit Corporation Shareholders' Equity

2,401.0



2,310.5

Noncontrolling Interests

29.4



28.0

Total Equity

2,430.4



2,338.5

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 4,660.3



$ 4,623.8



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW





Unaudited









(Dollars in Millions)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net Income

$ 67.4



$ 67.3



$ 154.2



$ 126.6

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income and Changes in Assets and Liabilities (Net of Acquisitions and Divestitures) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:















Depreciation and Amortization

32.2



36.2



66.5



71.0

Loss on Disposal of Assets

0.3



2.2



0.4



2.4

Gain on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

(4.2)



—



(35.4)



—

Share-Based Compensation Expense

3.1



3.8



7.4



7.2

Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities

13.5



(7.7)



(62.5)



(62.9)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

112.3



101.8



130.6



144.3

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment

(36.0)



(21.2)



(56.2)



(40.5)

Proceeds Received from Sales of Property, Plant and Equipment

1.7



0.1



1.7



0.4

Net Sales of Investment Securities

—



—



—



0.5

Business Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired

—



(161.5)



—



(161.5)

Proceeds Received from Disposal of Businesses

18.8



—



138.2



—

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities

(15.5)



(182.6)



83.7



(201.1)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Net Borrowings (Repayments) Under Revolving Credit Facility

9.2



152.9



(60.4)



193.9

Net Repayments of Short-Term Borrowings

(1.6)



(0.3)



—



(0.7)

Proceeds from Long-Term Debt

—



0.2



—



0.2

Repayments of Long-Term Debt

(0.1)



—



(24.2)



(0.1)

Dividends Paid to Shareholders

(12.0)



(11.4)



(24.0)



(22.9)

Repurchase of Common Stock

(55.9)



(45.1)



(55.9)



(71.1)

Distributions to Noncontrolling Interest

—



—



(0.3)



—

Shares Surrendered for Taxes

(5.9)



(2.0)



(7.5)



(2.9)

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

(66.3)



94.3



(172.3)



96.4

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(3.5)



(7.8)



0.7



(3.6)

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

27.0



5.7



42.7



36.0

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

264.3



169.9



248.6



139.6

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$ 291.3



$ 175.6



$ 291.3



$ 175.6



SEGMENT INFORMATION



























Unaudited































(Dollars in Millions)































Three Months Ended



Commercial & Industrial

Systems

Climate Solutions

Power Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal



Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018 Net Sales

$ 401.8



$ 469.0



$ 267.9



$ 277.3



$ 204.0



$ 213.4



$ 873.7



$ 959.7

Net Sales for Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



(33.6)



(5.6)



(19.2)



—



(5.6)



(5.6)



(58.4)

Adjusted Net Sales*

$ 401.8



$ 435.4



$ 262.3



$ 258.1



$ 204.0



$ 207.8



$ 868.1



$ 901.3



































GAAP Operating Margin

4.9 %

6.5 %

19.3 %

15.9 %

12.2 %

11.8 %

11.0 %

10.4 % Adjusted Operating Margin*

6.0 %

7.6 %

17.6 %

16.5 %

12.4 %

12.0 %

11.0 %

11.2 %

































Components of Net Sales:































Organic Sales Growth*

(5.5) %

5.4 %

2.3 %

3.7 %

(0.8) %

10.0 %

(2.2) %

5.9 % Acquisitions

— %

8.0 %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

3.7 % Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(6.6) %

(0.3) %

(5.0) %

(1.3) %

(2.6) %

0.3 %

(5.3) %

(0.5) % Foreign Currency Impact

(2.2) %

2.1 %

(0.7) %

0.1 %

(1.0) %

1.2 %

(1.5) %

1.3 %

































SEGMENT INFORMATION



























Unaudited































(Dollars in Millions)































Six Months Ended



Commercial & Industrial

Systems

Climate Solutions

Power Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal



Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018 Net Sales

$ 782.1



$ 883.0



$ 531.2



$ 537.2



$ 414.2



$ 418.3



$ 1,727.5



$ 1,838.5

Net Sales for Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



(67.1)



(21.1)



(37.2)



(5.6)



(9.9)



(26.7)



(114.2)

Adjusted Net Sales*

$ 782.1



$ 815.9



$ 510.1



$ 500.0



$ 408.6



$ 408.4



$ 1,700.8



$ 1,724.3



































GAAP Operating Margin

9.3 %

6.7 %

17.1 %

14.2 %

12.8 %

12.4 %

12.5 %

10.2 % Adjusted Operating Margin*

6.0 %

7.4 %

16.7 %

14.7 %

13.4 %

12.8 %

11.0 %

10.8 %

































Components of Net Sales:































Organic Sales Growth

(5.9) %

5.0 %

3.0 %

4.3 %

1.2 %

9.6 %

(1.6) %

5.9 % Acquisitions

3.9 %

4.1 %

— %

— %

— %

— %

1.8 %

1.9 % Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(7.2) %

0.3 %

(3.2) %

(1.2) %

(1.0) %

— %

(4.6) %

(0.3) % Foreign Currency Impact

(2.2) %

2.5 %

(0.9) %

0.6 %

(1.2) %

1.7 %

(1.6) %

1.7 %





































ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

Jun 29,

2019

Jun 30,

2018 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.55



$ 1.50



$ 3.54



$ 2.81

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.07



0.03



0.11



0.06

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

—



0.08



—



0.08

Gain on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

(0.10)



—



(0.69)



—

Net Income from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



(0.09)



(0.04)



(0.17)

CEO Transition Costs

—



—



0.03



—

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.52



$ 1.52



$ 2.95



$ 2.78





















2019 ADJUSTED ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Minimum

Maximum 2019 Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$ 6.00



$ 6.30

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.23



0.23

Gain on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

(0.68)



(0.68)

Net Income from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(0.10)



(0.10)

CEO Transition Costs

0.05



0.05

2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$ 5.50



$ 5.80

