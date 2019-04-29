Regal Beloit Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase of 7%

BELOIT, Wis., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Pinkham, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC), announced that the Board of Directors, at its regular quarterly meeting held on April 29, 2019, declared a dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend represents a 7% increase and is payable on July 12, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2019. The company has paid a dividend every quarter since January 1961.

"Regal continues to generate strong operating cash flow enabling us to reinvest in the business, pursue strategic growth opportunities, and return capital to shareholders. Over the last two years, we have returned over $91 million to our shareholders through regular quarterly dividends," said Regal CEO Louis Pinkham.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a leading manufacturer of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

