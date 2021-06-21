Regal Celebrates First-Ever Cinema Week with Extraordinary Offers and Events

"We are honored to take part in this inaugural week designated to celebrating in-theatre cinematic experiences," said Ken Thewes, Regal's Chief Marketing Officer. "Regal aims to excite guests and commemorate the euphoric feeling of watching movies on the big screen through never-before-seen content and unmatched offers."

Regal's Cinema Week Highlights include:

Regal Crown Club. See any movie during Cinema Week and receive 5,000 bonus credits for new and existing RCC members on every daily visit.

See any movie during Cinema Week and receive 5,000 bonus credits for new and existing RCC members on every daily visit. Regal Unlimited. Receive 40,000 bonus credits (over $25 value) when you join Regal Unlimited and see any movie June 22-27 . Regal Unlimited lets you watch as many movies as you want whenever you want.

Receive 40,000 bonus credits (over value) when you join Regal Unlimited and see any movie . Regal Unlimited lets you watch as many movies as you want whenever you want. A Quiet Place Double Feature on Wednesday, 7/23/21 at 7:00 PM . Paramount's special, one-night only double feature of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II . Two movies that demand to be seen on the biggest of screens for one regular price of admission.

. Paramount's special, one-night only double feature of and . Two movies that demand to be seen on the biggest of screens for one regular price of admission. A Quiet Place Part II Prizes . See any movie during Cinema Week and be entered to win a Regal exclusive A Quiet Place Part II art print or an IMAX collectible ticket for A Quiet Place Part II signed by John Krasinski .

See any movie during Cinema Week and be entered to win a Regal exclusive art print or an IMAX collectible ticket for signed by . F9 Sweepstakes. See the brand new F9: The Fast Saga movie through June 27 for your chance to win:

For complete details on Regal's Cinema Week celebrations, please visit www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/promotions/regal-cinema-week

About Regal

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,962 screens in 521 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of May 31, 2021. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

