Regal Helps Last Minute Shoppers with the Perfect Gift of Movies

"With a click of a button, Regal eCards can deliver a smile for a loved one this holiday season," said Julie Carter, Regal's Senior Marketing and Sales Manager. "Movies cater to such a wide variety of tastes and combine that with an eCard for concessions and you have the perfect holiday gift."

Now on Regal's website, for every $50 in eCards purchased, guests will receive a $10 concessions promo eCard redeemable for movie concessions, excluding alcohol, while supplies last. Regal eCards have no expiration date, and concessions promo eCards are valid January 1 through February 28, 2020.

Regal is also offering fans the chance to purchase the gift of unlimited movies for one year with the Regal Unlimited gift card. Only available for use in the Regal mobile app, this $300 gift card is redeemable for a one-year Regal Unlimited subscription pass that allows you to see as many movies as you want as many times as you want. Additionally, guests who purchase the Regal Unlimited eCard by December 31 will receive a complimentary $60 concessions promo eCard to match. The same rules and timeline for the concessions promo eCard apply. Click here for more information on both amazing offers.

The best place to watch a movie just got better with Regal Unlimited! Subscribe today and enjoy as many movies as you want, whenever you want. Included with your subscription, enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Download the Regal mobile app and sign up today for Regal Unlimited.

