Regal Holdings Receives WealthManagement.com Thrive Award

KENTWOOD, Mich., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Holdings has earned the honor of being named a recipient of WealthManagement.com's Thrive Award as one of the fastest-growing advisors in America. The award recognizes advisors who are on the way up based on positive and solid revenue growth numbers.

WealthManagement believes revenue growth is a key metric that demonstrates advisor success, value to clients, and to building a sustainable business. According to WealthManagment.com, revenue growth of those on the list of 2019 Thrive Advisors was three times the industry average, as calculated by McKinsey & Company's PriceMetrix.

WealthManagement defines revenue as gross revenue from AUM fees, commissions, trails, hourly or subscription fees, retainers and other similar wealth and investment management revenues before any costs or expenses. Companies, individuals and teams are all eligible to participate in the program. Advisors must be based in the U.S., offer financial services to individual clients, be free of regulatory actions, and have been receiving revenue since January 1, 2015.

For almost 20 years, Regal has been dedicated to providing a full range of independent services for financial advisors and clients alike. Headquartered in Kentwood, MI, Regal Holdings is comprised of Regal Investment Advisors, Regulus Advisors, Regal Financial Group, Regal Charitable, and its newest entity, LionShare.

Securities offered through Regulus Advisors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Regal Investment Advisors, LLC., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Regal Holdings, Regulus Advisors, Regal Investment Advisors, and Regal Financial Group are affiliated entities. Registration with the SEC does not imply any level of skill or training.

To qualify for the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards list, applicants had to be based in the U.S., offer financial services to individual clients, and have a minimum revenue of $100,000. Applications were accepted from individuals, teams and companies of all types and sizes—including solo advisors, ensembles, practices, family offices, RIAs and IBD reps. There was a $90 application fee paid by each firm considered for the Thrive Awards list.

SOURCE Regal Holdings

Related Links

regalfin.com

