Regal ideas Inc. donates microwaves to Atira Women's Resource Society in support of Feed The Fight

"I wish everyone could have seen the relief and peace on women's faces when we delivered new microwaves that will enable them to heat food in their rooms and gives them the choice to stay home and self-isolate, a choice most of us take for granted." says Janice Abbott, CEO of Atira Women's Resource Society. "Thank you Regal Ideas for giving us and the women we support 100 bright moments."

On hand for the deliveries was 9-year old Feed The Fight ambassador, Mason Sekura. Watch Mason's video tribute here: https://youtu.be/oft9nJQfJKg

Regal ideas announce the official launch of Feed The Fight Canada and Feed The Fight USA, an initiative to provide meals, personal protective equipment and other necessities to front-line workers and those impacted by COVID-19. The innovative campaign also supports local restaurants and businesses who are feeling the crunch during this difficult time by sourcing meals and products.

Donations to the campaign can be made by visiting feedthefightcanada.com or feedthefightUSA.com, which are managed on the GoFundMe® platform. The long-term goal is to sustain this initiative past the pandemic. "It is an honor for us to be able to help communities on both sides of the border. Everyone has the right to be safe and live a healthy life." says Andrew Pantelides, Vice President of Marketing for Regal ideas Inc. "We can all help, a little goes a long way in bettering the lives of many. Special thank you to Danby Appliances and Conwest for their recent contributions".

Regal ideas hopes their efforts will encourage others to follow and help people and businesses in their communities in need.

Plans are already in motion for campaigns starting next week at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Washington and Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario. Inquiries for the Feed The Fight campaigns should be sent to [email protected]

SOURCE Regal ideas Inc.

