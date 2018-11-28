Regal Medical Group Reminds 2018 Medicare Open Enrollment Period Coming to a Close December 7

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 Medicare Open Enrollment Period will end on December 7, 2018. Eligible Medicare beneficiaries interested in obtaining coverage for the first time or enrolling in a different health plan have until tomorrow to finalize their health insurance for 2019.

The Medicare Open Enrollment Period (OEP) allows recipients to change Medicare Advantage plans, switch from Medicare Advantage back to original Medicare, join a Medicare Part D (prescription drug plan), or drop Medicare Part D coverage entirely. Outside of this enrollment period, selecting a health insurance plan may generally only be done through qualifying for a special enrollment period. Those who first become eligible for Medicare also have a seven-month Initial Enrollment Period to sign up for Part A (hospital insurance) and/or Part B (medical insurance and services) that begins three months before the month you turn 65 and ends three months after the month you turn 65.

While cost and benefits are often the major factors in selecting health insurance, choosing the right healthcare team to meet your needs is equally important. Mindy Morgen, Senior Director of Marketing at Regal Medical Group, explains the benefits of having an effective team of healthcare experts to rely on: "As a leading medical group with thousands of doctors throughout Southern California, we are able to support you by coordinating your care and providing free health education resources, exercise classes, and community activities that help you and your loved ones to stay healthy."

For assistance with open enrollment or with finding a doctor in your neighborhood, please call (877) 874-8165. To learn more about Regal Medical Group, please visit www.regalmed.com.

About Regal Medical Group

Regal Medical Group is an affiliate of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which serves as a trusted healthcare network to more than 550,000 Southern California members. As the largest doctor-owned medical group in Southern California, HPN and its affiliates are dedicated to quality, affordable healthcare. For more information, please visit www.regalmed.com.

SOURCE Regal Medical Group

