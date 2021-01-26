Regal New Zealand King Salmon to Sell Premium Fresh Salmon Across the Midwest

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal New Zealand King Salmon is expanding U.S. distribution of its award-winning salmon with the launch of its premium Regal Fresh King Salmon at all Fresh Thyme Market grocery stores across 10 Midwest states.

Raised in the clean and cold waters of New Zealand's Marlborough Sounds, the fresh King salmon will be sold by the pound from the seafood counters at Fresh Thyme Market grocery stores chainwide starting this month. This expands Regal's partnership with Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Market, where it has been selling its high-quality sliced smoked salmon since early last year.

The rollout fits into the fresh-focused retailer's emphasis on real healthy foods at real affordable prices. Regal's King salmon is prized by consumers and top chefs alike for its luscious texture and rich yet light taste. A rare and prized species, New Zealand's King Salmon was the first marine-raised salmon to achieve the coveted Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Green/Best Choice rating, which was renewed in 2020.

"We are delighted to become Fresh Thyme Market's strategic supplier for top-grade salmon," says Michael Fabbro, New Zealand King Salmon Co.'s vice president, North America. "The chain's shoppers have already said yes to our smoked salmon line. We know they'll enjoy adding fresh King filets to their culinary repertoire."

In collaboration with Regal, Fresh Thyme Market grocery stores will provide shoppers with recipes and educational materials about the health benefits of King Salmon which has one of the highest natural healthy oil contents of all salmon varieties. This oil is a rich source of Omega 3 fatty acids, which have important heart and brain health benefits and give the salmon a luscious, elegant texture that melts in the mouth.

Regal King salmon is sustainably raised and certified Kosher. It will be air freighted fresh from New Zealand to Fresh Thyme Market's distribution center.

Fresh Thyme Market will sell Regal New Zealand King Salmon at an initial promotional price of $12.99 per pound from Jan. 27 - Feb. 2, 2021, and follow the launch with promotions targeted to key holidays throughout the year.

The salmon launch is happening against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which has yielded new opportunities to tap into rising demand for top-quality ingredients from specialty food consumers who are cooking more at home.

Both partners see this distribution deal as a unique opportunity to elevate the seafood offerings available to discerning shoppers. "This is something that doesn't happen every day in the grocery retail world of seafood," says Jason Resner, Fresh Thyme Market's vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "Allowing customers everyday access to this level of high quality salmon fillet at a value, across 10 Midwest states, is a great way to start the new year."

About New Zealand King Salmon Co.

New Zealand King Salmon is the world's largest aquaculture producer of the premium King salmon species. It operates under two key brands: Ōra King and Regal. The company has been raising and selling salmon for more than 30 years. Today it employs about 500 people and has an ongoing commitment to sustainable and environmentally sound farming practices. Its salmon are raised without the use of antibiotics and are GMO free. Regal New Zealand King Salmon has achieved the world-leading Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification from The Global Aquaculture Alliance and the New Zealand King salmon industry received the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Green/"Best Choice" rating in 2015, the first marine-farmed salmon to achieve this rating, which was renewed in 2020.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a full-service specialty retailer focusing on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings. It boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, healthy deli foods to go, hundreds of bulk food items, frozen and dairy products including hundreds of plant-based options, health-focused vitamin and supplement products, and its own line of organic and natural private label products. Fresh Thyme has 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest.

