Regal transforms into "ReGhoul" with trial employment of zombies

"We are dead-icated to bringing a diverse and inclusive workforce into our theatres with the trial employment of zombies," said Richard Grover, Vice President of Communications. "Regal offers an array of career opportunities and ensures the best for its employees. It thrills us to provide customers with to-die-for customer satisfaction and cinematic experiences."

In anticipation of one of the biggest film releases this month, Zombieland: Double Tap, starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin, zombie shifts will begin tonight. Each zombie will be expected to conduct a multitude of jobs, including those at the concession stand, box office and in theatre upkeep.

After a ghouling hiring process, Regal is exploring the possibility of placing zombies at all theatres across the nation. Regal encourages guests to visit and share their experience on social media using #RegalZombieScheme.

About Zombieland: Double Tap:

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham. Produced by Gavin Polone. Executive Producers Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, Rebecca Rivo, Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Jack Heller and Doug Belgrad. The film stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch and Luke Wilson.

