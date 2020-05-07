Regalix Nytro Named 2020 Hot Vendor in Sales Enablement by Aragon Research

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalix, a leader in sales enablement and revenue operations, has been named a 2020 Hot Vendor in Sales Enablement by Aragon Research. Aragon Research defines Hot Vendors as those delivering emerging, innovative or disruptive technologies, expanding capabilities or influencing what is expected of solutions in their respective category. Regalix Nytro is at the forefront of next generation technology and is pushing the boundaries of machine learning and artificial intelligence as it relates to sales enablement and sales training.

Regalix Nytro recognized as a 2020 Hot Vendor in Sales Enablement by Aragon Research At the core of Regalix Nytro's AI technology is the ability to drastically decrease onboarding and ramp up time for new sellers by an order of magnitude.

"What makes Regalix Nytro hot is the platform's ability to build dynamic journeys for buyers," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research. "The platform makes it possible to develop personalized and targeted journeys based on factors such as sales rep role, location, customer lifecycle stage, and more."

Regalix Nytro is addressing immediate challenges around the COVID-19 pandemic by providing enterprises timely solutions for remote onboarding, training and coaching. In light of sellers not being able to meet prospects face to face, Regalix Nytro's Virtual Deal Room allows sales reps to engage directly with prospects virtually via personalized microsites and customized buyer journeys. Nytro's Guided Selling technology uses a combination of deep learning and AI to surface a sequence of content assets that a prospect would need in order to meet them in their evaluation process of a specific product or service the company is offering.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 2020 Hot Vendor by Aragon Research in Sales Enablement," said Vikas Sharan, CEO of Regalix. "This validation is a testament to the next generation AI-powered technology and modern user experience that is at the foundation of Regalix Nytro. We continue to push the boundaries of innovation with our complete sales enablement platform by including remote training capabilities, guided selling and virtual deal rooms."

At the core of Nytro's AI technology is the ability to drastically decrease onboarding and ramp up time for new sellers by an order of magnitude. Nytro leverages an active learner approach powered by cutting-edge machine learning techniques where the sales reps (SDRs, AEs, Field reps) are constantly presented with relevant, bite-sized content based on assessment of various embedded activities. These activities are designed to invoke a better and deeper understanding of the concepts, encouraging learners to reflect and become better sellers.

Regalix Nytro recently won the 2020 Gold Stevie Awards for the Best New Sales Enablement Solution. Download the 2020 Aragon Research Hot Vendors in Sales Enablement report for a full breakdown of decision criteria and why Regalix Nytro made the cut.

Download the report here: https://www.regalix.com/insights/aragon-research-has-recognized-regalix-nytro-as-a-2020-hot-vendor-in-sales-enablement

About Regalix

Regalix is an award-winning technology company and a leader in sales enablement, revenue operations and thought leadership. Its flagship product Nytro is used by some of the largest B2B organizations around the world and is changing how sales enablement is used and delivered. Regalix also works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.



Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. While based in Silicon Valley - Palo Alto, California - Regalix also has offices in Europe, Australia and Asia.

