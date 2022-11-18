Regan Zambri Long PLLC Offers to Help the Victims of the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex Gas Explosion

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long PLLC have announced that it is accepting clients who were impacted by the gas explosion at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex on November 16, 2022.

According to news reports, the Gaithersburg, MD, gas explosion sent at least 10 people, including four children, to the hospital. Two people were critically injured in the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is still being looked into, but residents have reported that a gas leak was fixed a week before the incident, according to news reports.

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured in this recent gas explosion," said Regan Zambri Long President and Senior Partner Patrick M. Regan. "This is the second time this year that a gas explosion has happened in a Maryland apartment building. As members of this community, we are concerned about the safety of the residents and wish to extend a helping hand to those who were injured."

In March, the Friendly Gardens Apartments in Silver Spring, MD, had a huge gas explosion, sending 10 people to the hospital and leaving many residents without a home. The accident was ruled accidental.

Regan Zambri Long has experience handling gas explosions such as the one at Potomac Oaks. On August 10, 2016, there was a natural gas explosion at the Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Springs, Maryland. More than 100 people were sent to the hospital, and seven people were killed. Regan Zambri Long was able to get a confidential settlement on behalf of many of the families and survivors of the Flower Branch Apartments gas explosion.

If you or a family member were involved with the Potomac Oaks gas explosion and would like to schedule a free consultation, please contact Regan Zambri Long at 202-960-4596 or visit rhllaw.com.

