Regen BioPharma, Inc. Reports Additional New NR2F6 Small Molecule Inhibitors

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP) researchers have identified three new series of small molecule drugs that inhibit NR2F6, bringing the total number of these series to five.

"Finding potent small molecule inhibitors of NR2F6 is central to our goal of identifying and protecting the intellectual property landscape around this program. Therefore, we continue to screen for NR2F6 inhibitors using a second proprietary assay and have identified three new series of drugs that inhibit NR2F6 in a concentration-dependent manner," says Harry Lander, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regen.

"As we move some of these molecules forward in our development program, we will submit the appropriate patent filings to continue to add value to the program and Regen shareholders," says David Koos, Ph.D., Chairman & CEO Regen BioPharma Inc.

The NR2F6 nuclear receptor has been identified as a potentially very important immune cell inhibitor (an immune checkpoint) and cancer stem cell differentiator. The NR2F6 small molecule program at Regen aims to identify antagonists of NR2F6 in an effort to unleash the cancer-killing potential of a patient's own immune system as well as identifying agonists which should suppress the immune system in diseases where the immune system is over-activated, such as autoimmunity.

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

