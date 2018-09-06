Regen BioPharma, Inc. Updates Report on Success of Its NR2F6 Small Molecule Antagonist Screening Program for Treating Cancer

SAN DIEGO, September 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP) has identified a series of small molecule drugs that inhibit NR2F6. Regen's screening process demonstrated that its recently-identified, novel chemical compounds appear to inhibit NR2F6 and thus can potentially be developed for treating cancer.

The NR2F6 nuclear receptor has been identified as a potentially important immune cell inhibitor (an immune checkpoint), which may lead to developing therapies for treating cancers. Therapies that manipulate NR2F6 also show potential to act as cancer stem cell differentiators, transforming cancer stem cells into normal cells.

The NR2F6 program at Regen aims to identify antagonists of NR2F6 in order to unleash the cancer-killing potential of a patient's own immune system as well as identify agonists which should suppress the immune system in diseases where the immune system is over-activated, such as autoimmunity.

"We have identified a handful of compounds, representing three different structural classes, that inhibit NR2F6 in our primary screening assay," says Harry Lander, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regen. "They exhibited a dose-dependent inhibitory effect on NR2F6 without cytotoxicity. Our next steps will focus on determining what effect they have on human immune cells."

David Koos, Ph.D., Chairman & CEO of Regen BioPharma Inc. added, "This is exciting for Regen to reach this point in its goal for developing therapies that treat cancer. These compounds should provide us the basis to further refine our screening for successful antagonists in the development of immunologically-based cancer therapies. "

Correction: Regen BioPharma previously disclosed, in error, that "inhibiting NR2F6 is believed to provide potential therapies for treating autoimmunity." The statement should read: Activating NR2F6 potentially leads to inhibiting the immune system and should lead to therapies for treating autoimmunity diseases such as lupus.

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:



Regen BioPharma Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Regen BioPharma Inc.



David R. Koos, Ph.D.



Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



Phone: +1-619-702-1404



Fax: +1-619-330-2328



http://www.regenbiopharma.com



david.koos@regenbiopharma.com

SOURCE Regen BioPharma, Inc.