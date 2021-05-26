Regenacol™ Skincare System Launches with Colostrum-Based Anti-Aging Skincare Regimen

"The health of our skin is very much dependent on the health of our gut," says Shelley Treadaway, spokesperson for Sovereign Laboratories. "We're excited to bring a revolutionary line of topical skincare products that complements our signature nutritional supplement, Colostrum-LD ® to market."

The Regenacol™ Skincare System includes three signature products:

Regenacol™ Telomere AGE Defiance™ Serum with Colostrum-LD®

This lightweight serum was developed with plant-derived bioactives and Colostrum-LD® growth factors that leave the skin visibly firmer, smoother, more even-toned and younger-looking for an overall radiant appearance. Achieve long-lasting intensive moisturizing and cellular hydration in any environment or climate. Retails for $112.50 USD.

Regenacol™ Bee Venom Moisturizing Cream with Colostrum-LD®

Luxurious New Zealand pure bee venom energizes and refines skin texture. The most active ingredient in bee venom is melittin, which is responsible for the slight tingle that users feel with topical use of Regenacol™. When the melittin-rich bee venom is applied to the skin topically it directs blood flow to the area and stimulates the production of collagen and elastin. Retails for $100.00 USD.

Regenacol™ Colostrum-LD® Concentrated Revitalizing Face Mask

A concentrated facial sheet mask containing Colostrum-LD® works to encourage the skin's natural recovery from environmental insults. The rich blend of Co-enzyme Q-10, Beta glucan, Gold Kiwi Extract and Oligo Fucoidan Fucoskin™ with Colostrum-LD® create a rejuvenating mask and facial massage, the perfect way to unwind and relax. Afterwards, skin is visibly smoother, hydrated, more radiant, and projects a healthy glow. Retails for $55.00 USD.

"By utilizing bovine colostrum and applying it directly to the face, people are able to immediately reap the benefits of the Colostrum-LD growth factors on their skin," continued Treadaway.

Colostrum-LD contains regenerating bioactives that support natural skin health, including Epithelial and Epidermal (skin) growth factors which promote the rapid replacement of skin cells. In a study just published in the May issue of Journal on Drugs in Dermatology, liposomal bovine colostrum appears to provide a protective effect on telomere length erosion.

To learn more and to purchase the Regenacol™ Skincare System, visit:

https://www.regenacol.com.

ABOUT REGENACOL™ SKINCARE SYSTEM

Regenacol™ Skincare System (Regenacol™) is an innovative skin care brand harboring the power of Colostrum-LD® for healthy aging support. Regenacol™ products are designed and created with the input of well-renowned dermatologists and are formulated with the highest quality bioactives. Currently, Regenacol™ consist of three products, Telomere AGE Defiance™ Serum with Colostrum-LD®, Bee Venom Moisturizing Cream with Colostrum-LD®, and Colostrum-LD® Concentrated Revitalizing Face Mask. For more information visit: https://www.regenacol.com.

SOURCE Regenacol

Related Links

http://www.regenacol.com

