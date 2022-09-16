Regency DRT opens new branches in Ocala and St. Petersburg, Florida

With the addition of two new branches in Ocala and St. Petersburg, FL, Regency DRT now has 11 offices nationwide.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regency DRT, a nationally recognized disaster response and emergency services company, has announced the opening of two new branch offices in Ocala and St. Petersburg, Florida. The Ocala branch is located at 7175 South Pine Ave., Suite C. The St. Petersburg branch is located at 1641 Commerce Ave. North.

"Opening these branches expands our footprint in the state and allows us to offer north and southwest Florida customers the same excellent services that we are known for in Florida's Panhandle and throughout southeast and central Florida," said Scott Stamper, President and CEO of Regency DRT. "This move is part of our company's strategic future growth plan to offer our services to both residential, industrial and commercial customers throughout the entire State of Florida. We're also very excited to present our new team members in Ocala and St. Petersburg with the fantastic opportunities and benefits our company offers."

The Ocala and St. Petersburg branches are the 10th and 11th locations for Regency DRT. The Ocala branch will serve customers in the Ocala and Gainesville regions while the St. Petersburg location will respond with emergency services to Hernando, Pasco, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Manatee counties.

About Regency DRT

Regency DRT is a nation-wide leader in emergency and property restoration services with eleven offices in Florida, Michigan and Texas including, Jacksonville, Miami, Ocala, Orlando, Panama City, Pensacola, Port St. Lucie, St. Petersburg, West Palm Beach, Detroit and Austin. Regency DRT was founded on the belief that a restoration company should provide superior quality of services to their customers while maintaining the industry's highest standards. Learn more at www.regencydrt.com or www.corebyregencydrt.com

Contact:

Jeannette Weiss

***@jweisspr.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12933148

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Regency DRT