Regency Fireplace Products Launches New Electric Fireplace Line

"The Skope Electric Fireplace represents an opportunity for Regency to tap into the electric fireplace market with a product that adheres to our core product tenants: high quality, good value, and beautiful aesthetics." - Glen Spinelli, President & COO

Skope Electric Fireplaces are premium, built-in fireplace products utilizing Chromalight™ LED technology to create a dramatic and vivid 3-dimensional, multi-flame effect. Customers are able to mix and match from several inspiring base fuel effects and 13 customizable fuel bed colors to create an immersive, layered, and awe-inspiring display unlike any you have ever seen before. The Skope line is available in a single-side flush fireplace, 2-sided corner fireplace, and 3-sided bay fireplace.

Discover Regency Skope Electric Fireplaces on YouTube: https://youtu.be/UPFtgd8CrAA

Electric fireplaces are an alternative option for many urban areas where more strict environmental regulations regarding gas and wood fireplace usage are being implemented or where customers live within strata units that do not allow for venting to be installed.

With the new Skope series of electric fireplaces, Regency brings high-quality craftsmanship and the comfort of fireplaces to customers who previously would not have been able to own a traditional fireplace. With electric fireplaces, there is no need for ventilation and they are installed to provide a minimalist aesthetic that integrates seamlessly with your interior. Create the magic of a real fire, without the hassle, and experience the warmth and comfort of Regency Skope Electric Fireplaces.

About FPI Fireplace Products International

Founded by Robert Little just outside of Vancouver, Canada in 1979, Regency Fireplace Products has proven to be a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of hearth products. Regency is a sophisticated North American manufacturing and marketing organization of more than 450 employees; supplying over 2000 retailers across North America, Europe, Japan, China, and Australia. www.regency-fire.com

