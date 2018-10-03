Regency Inc. Partners With the Interlocking Purchasing System Based in Texas

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regency Inc., a leading manufacturer of office furniture and creator of the Niche Cubo Stackable Storage, has been awarded partnership with The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) to provide its members with greater access to its commercial marketplace.

TIPS, a leading national governmental purchasing cooperative, connecting thousands of members and vendors through the use of our compliant, competitively bid contracts.

Regency Inc.

Based in Akron, OH, Regency, Inc. was a natural fit for TIPS based on its work with American-made, innovative designs that help solve problems for businesses, schools, and families all over the world in the form of casually elegant furniture pieces.

Following a highly competitive bidding process and approval by the TIPS governing board of directors, Regency is now contracting to provide the best pricing, terms and conditions to thousands of members and vendors including: public and private schools, colleges, universities, cities, counties, and government agencies throughout the continental United States.

"Regency is thrilled with our new partnership," states John "Skip" Summerville, CEO of Regency Inc. "TIPS has a unique business model that is built on trusted relationships with members and vendors alike. As one of their newest premier providers, we hope to offer competitive pricing while still having that personal touch of a locally-owned family business and world-class distributor."

TIPS is a department of Region 8 Education Service Center, a Texas public agency, and more information can be found at https://www.tips-usa.com. For more information on Regency Furniture, please visit http://www.regencyof.com.

