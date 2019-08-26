Regenerative Medicine Market to Reach US$ 151,949.5 Mn by 2026; Novartis' EU Approval to Favor Market Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Regenerative Medicine Market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to growing applications in the treatment of chronic diseases. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Regenerative Medicine Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 23,841.5 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 151,949.5 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1%.

Recent developments in treatment of acute and chronic diseases can be attributed to advances in regenerative medicines. Regenerative medicine mainly focus on identifying the root cause of the disease and aims at locating, repairing, and regenerating the non-functioning body cells. As most of the chronic and acute diseases are inclined towards the elderly and geriatric population, the growing geriatric population serves growth of the global Regenerative Medicine Market in the coming years. The ability of regenerative medicine to reduce the burden for some of the most severe chronic diseases will create a high demand for the products in the coming years. Furthermore, applications of regenerative medicine in treatment of diabetic ulcers and chemotherapy will favor the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Novartis Receives EU Approval for Luxturna

The severity of chronic diseases has led to the demand for efficient medicines. The ability of regenerative medicine to treat severe life-threatening diseases in an efficient manner has created a huge demand for the products across the world. Increasing drug approvals have contributed to the rising uptake for regenerative medicines. In 2018, Novartis received usage approval from the European Union for its latest regenerative medicine 'Luxturna'. The drug was used to treat and restore sight for people with vision impairment. Luxturna was widely useful in treatment of rare retinal diseases. Fortune Business Insights states that the approval for Luxturna will contribute to the growth of the global Regenerative Medicine Market in the forthcoming years.

Integra LifeSciences' Latest Product Offering Will Favor Market Growth

The advancements in regenerative medicine have fueled their demand across the world. Increasing product launches have contributed to the rising uptake of regenerative medicine across the world. In 2017, Integra LifeSciences announced the launch of Integra Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer 'Thin'. The product was aimed at repairing dermal defects in a one-step procedure. The medicine will also aid in reducing hospital stays. Fortune Business Insights has identified Integra's latest product offering as a major market growth driver. The report includes product launches, similar to Integra's latest medicine and gauges the impact of these products on the global Regenerative Medicine Market in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights some of the leading companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global market. Besides this, the report identifies some of the attractive business strategies that have been adopted by renowned companies in the world. Some of the leading companies that are operating in the market are Integra LifeSciences Corporation, CELGENE CORPORATION, Medtronic, American CryoStem Corporation, Tissue Regenix, Avita Medical, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence and incidence of diabetes, by key countries



Advancements in insulin delivery devices



Pricing Analysis, by key players



Technological Advancements



Key mergers & acquisitions, by key players

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



Cell Therapy





Gene Therapy





Tissue Engineering





Platelet Rich Plasma



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Orthopedics





Wound Care





Oncology





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel



Hospitals





Clinics





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America





Europe





Asia pacific

pacific



Latin America





Middle East & Africa

& Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…

