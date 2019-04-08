NEW YORK, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenerative medicine market to register a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2024

The regenerative medicine market is projected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2024 from USD 13.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. The rising global incidence of cancer, increasing global aging population, and technological shifts in regenerative medicine such as CAR-T cell therapy are factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Economies with growing healthcare sector and high disposable income are also expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04700208/?utm_source=PRN



Cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products likely to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period

By type, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products, tissue-engineered products, and gene therapy products. The cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products segment dominates this market in 2019 and is the fastest growing segment due to increasing launches of novel cell therapies, increasing demand for novel treatments with less side effects for the treatment of cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.



Musculoskeletal Disorders application segment accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market in 2019 and oncology segment expected to achive highest growth rate in the future

By application, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, diabetes, and other applications.Musculoskeletal disorder applications segment likely to account for the largest share of this market and oncology is likely to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The surging incidence rate of orthopaedic diseases & injuries, and rising geriatric population, are the key drivers for the growth of this market segment.



North America is expected to attain fastest growth rate and dominated the regenerative medicine market in 2019

North America, which includes the US, & Canada, accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, diabetes, leukemia and musculoskeletal diseases in this region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%) , Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), Asia (25%), and RoW (16%)



The major players in this market are Kite Pharma (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Vericel Corporation (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Wright Medical (US), MiMedx (US), Osiris Therapeutics (US), Stryker Corporation (US), and Spark Therapeutics (US). Product launches and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed by most players in this market.



Research Coverage

This report studies the regenerative medicine market based on type, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints and opportunities) affecting market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total regenerative medicine market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on regenerative medicines offered by the top 10 players in the regenerative medicine market. The report analyzes the regenerative medicine market by type, application, and region

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various regenerative medicine across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the regenerative medicine market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the regenerative medicine market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04700208/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

