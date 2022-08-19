Regenerative Medicine Partnering Report 2022 - Trends in Regenerative Medicine Dealmaking in the Biopharma Industry Since 2015 with Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Regenerative Medicine trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.

Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Regenerative Medicine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to Regenerative Medicine contract documents

Leading Regenerative Medicine deals by value since 2015

Most active Regenerative Medicine dealmakers since 2015

In Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering terms and Agreements 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1600 Regenerative Medicine deals.

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfeciy

