Regeneron Once Again Earns #1 Ranking in Science Magazine's Top Biopharma Companies to Work For

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that the company was once again ranked as the top company to work for by Science magazine in its annual Top Employers Survey of the global biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Regeneron has placed either first or second for the past ten years, making it the most highly ranked company of the decade. This year, Regeneron placed first based on more than 7,650 responses from people across the industry and stood out with particularly high marks on measures of innovation, being socially responsible and loyal employees.

"We are honored that out of a universe of hundreds of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, Regeneron has been ranked #1 by Science for seven of the last 10 years," said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "The mindset of 'doing well by doing good' is woven into everything we do including our relentless drive to bring new medicines to patients in need and our commitment to setting the standard for corporate responsibility."

"Our science-driven culture has never been more visible than in 2020 as the Regeneron team moved with precision and speed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer. "Our rapid progress in responding to this emerging disease is the direct result of more than 30 years of science and technology innovation by the remarkable people of Regeneron. Their efforts have already improved the lives of patients with serious eye diseases, cancer, asthma, atopic dermatitis, Ebola and heart disease – and I am confident their greatest innovations lie ahead."

The Science and Science Careers' 2020 annual Top Employers Survey polled employees in the biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and related industries to determine the 20 companies with the best reputations as employers. Respondents to the web-based survey were asked to rate companies based on 21 characteristics. Survey respondents came from North America (67%), Europe (19%), Asia/Pacific Rim (10%) and other regions (4%). The rankings are available in the print issue of Science and at http://www.sciencecareers.org/TopEmployers.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to eight FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious diseases, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence and to build sustainable communities. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most "community-minded" companies in the United States. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search and the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

