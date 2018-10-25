Regeneron Ranked #1 Biopharma Employer for Sixth Time by Science Magazine

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Company Also Celebrates Second Annual Global Day of Service

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that Science magazine has named the company the world's number one employer in its annual survey of the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. This is the sixth year out of the past seven that Regeneron has been ranked first, with second place rankings in 2015 and 2011, making the company the most highly ranked over the past decade.

The Science annual Top Employers Survey polls employees from the global biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and related industries to determine the best employers, as well as their driving characteristics. This year Regeneron was ranked particularly highly by respondents on integrity of leadership, approach to innovation and being socially responsible. Today also marks Regeneron's second annual Day for Doing Good, a company-wide day of service, and an example of corporate social responsibility in action.

"Regeneron is proud to be recognized as the top employer by Science magazine for the sixth time. We believe our commitment to science and to doing the right thing for our employees, our patients and our communities is a large part of why we retain this top ranking," said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron. "Our team's passion and dedication to helping others is evident today during our second annual Day for Doing Good. We're proud to have a company where people can perform both great science and great deeds."

According to Science magazine, the 2018 global survey results were based on 8,015 responses from North America (63 percent), Europe (24 percent) and the Asia/Pacific Rim (9 percent). For the complete feature including individual company rankings, please visit http://www.sciencemag.org/features/2018/10/top-employers-embrace-change-based-stable-foundation.

About Day for Doing Good

Regeneron's 2nd annual Day for Doing Good will bring together thousands of Regeneron colleagues around the world – from Westchester County and the Capital Region in New York (NY); Basking Ridge in New Jersey; Limerick and Dublin in Ireland; and Uxbridge in the United Kingdom; as well as U.S. field-based employees – to contribute an estimated 14,000 volunteer hours in service to more than 100 non-profit organizations. In 2017, Regeneron's inaugural Day for Doing Good engaged more than half of Regeneron employees who together contributed more than 10,000 volunteer hours.

"Regeneron's Day for Doing Good is the largest one-day corporate volunteer initiative that Volunteer New York! has coordinated in the Westchester region in its 70-year history," said Alisa Kesten, Executive Director of Volunteer New York! "Regeneron's commitment to creating positive change in our community is first-in-its class corporate social responsibility. It has been a tremendous honor to work with them as they have rapidly grown and pushed for the most innovative and impactful ways to use volunteerism to do good."

Day for Doing Good projects cover multiple impact areas and include opportunities such as hosting hands-on STEM activities in both Westchester and the Capital Region, NY for hundreds of middle school girls; renovating a technology center for underprivileged teens at the Mt. Pleasant Boys & Girls Club in Schenectady, NY; packing critical medical supplies in Yonkers, NY to be shipped around the world as part of global disasters response; and promoting the importance of STEM by educating the educators in mid-west Ireland.

Regeneron corporate citizenship programs also include the title sponsorship of the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation's most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors (previously known as the Westinghouse STS and the Intel STS), for which Regeneron has committed in excess of $100 million over 10 years. Additionally, Regeneron supports many local and national STEM talent pipeline initiatives with a commitment to nurturing top talent, bridging equity for students historically underrepresented in STEM fields, and training for STEM educators. Beyond STEM, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through its year-round volunteering, pro-bono and matching gift programs.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, including VelocImmune® which produces optimized fully-human antibodies, and ambitious initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

