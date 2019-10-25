Regeneron Ranked #2 in Science Magazine's Top Biopharma Companies to Work For

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Regeneron is the most highly ranked company over the past decade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that the company was once again ranked as a top company to work for by Science magazine in its annual Top Employers Survey of the global biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Regeneron has placed either first or second for each of the past nine years, making it the most highly ranked company over the past decade. This year, Regeneron placed second based on 7,658 responses from people across the industry. The company received particularly high scores on measures of innovation, being socially responsible and having company values that align with employee values.

"Good science cannot succeed without good values, and at Regeneron, we take great pride in our role as a responsible corporate citizen that drives an unmatched employee experience," said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "Regeneron strives to be a leading example of a company creating lasting value for society, and a place where colleagues want to remain and contribute. We're grateful that these attributes have been reflected in the Science survey, year after year."

"In a beleaguered industry, it's important to honor the innovative and passionate people who are working everyday to improve the health of others around the globe," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer. "We are so proud that our industry peers have recognized our special culture for the ninth year in a row, as our exceptional team continues to push the boundaries of science and technology. I am also gratified to see other biotechnology companies with similar values succeed, like our collaborators at Alnylam who this year took the top ranking."

The Science and Science Careers' 2019 annual Top Employers Survey polled employees in the biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and related industries to determine the 20 best employers in these industries as well as their driving characteristics. Respondents to the web-based survey were asked to rate companies based on 23 characteristics. Survey respondents came from North America (72%), Europe (19%), Asia/Pacific Rim (7%), and other regions (2%). More information is available at www.sciencecareers.org/TopEmployers2019.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, including VelocImmune® which uses a unique genetically-humanized mouse to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Regeneron Media Relations

Ella Campbell

Tel: +1 (914) 847-7017

ella.campbell@regeneron.com

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

www.regeneron.com

