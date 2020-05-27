RegeneRx Advisory on Reclassification of Thymosin Beta 4 from Drug to Biologic

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) ("RegeneRx"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair and regeneration has posted information on its website regarding the FDA's reclassification of Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) from a drug to a biologic, http://www.regenerx.com/2020-05-27-Reclassification-of-Thymosin-Beta-4-from-New-Drug-Entity-to-Biologic.

RegeneRx is focused on the development of novel therapeutic peptides, including Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) and its constituent fragments, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. RegeneRx currently has three drug candidates in clinical development for ophthalmic, cardiac/TBI and dermal indications, four active strategic licensing agreements in the U.S., China, and Pan Asia (Korea, Japan, and Australia, among others), and the EU, and has patents and patent applications covering its products in many countries throughout the world. RGN-259, the Company's ophthalmic eye drop, is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for dry eye syndrome and neurotrophic keratitis in the U.S.

