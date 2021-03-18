Regent Education extends its deployment with Brigham Young University-Idaho to support student financial aid planning, support, and delivery

"Our intent is to have an immediate impact on student borrowing decisions that result in lower loan obligations."

, which allows financial aid counselors to view a students' portal interfaces for real-time, interactive guidance and question resolution; and the implementation of Smart Borrowing and My Plan functionality, to provide students with increased control and visibility into borrowing options, insight into full program costs, future awarding, and projected indebtedness to help students borrow responsibly and minimize debt.

In early February, Regent Education extended its financial aid software deployment with Brigham Young University-Idaho to add the new capabilities of Regent Plan for the university's students.

"Our student solutions deliver dynamic, informed planning and forecasting along with increased self-service and stronger counselor support," said Jim Hermens, Chief Executive Officer at Regent Education. "Our intent is to have an immediate impact on student borrowing decisions that result in lower loan obligations as well as to dramatically improve the financial aid process and visibility for students and counselors."

About Brigham Young University-Idaho

Brigham Young University-Idaho (BYU-Idaho) is a private university in Idaho founded in 1888 by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU-Idaho provides a unique educational experience with the goal of preparing students for lifelong learning, for employment, and for roles as leaders in the home, Church, and community. It enrolls 34,000 on-campus and 15,000 online undergraduate students, and offers over 87 bachelor's degree, 26 certificate, 20 associate, and 11 online degree programs using a unique three-semester system also known as "tracks." To learn more about BYU-Idaho, visit https://www.byui.edu/.

About Regent Education

Regent Education is the leading provider of SaaS solutions that automate financial aid verification, packaging, and disbursement for not only traditional academic years but also borrower-based academic year (BBAY) and competency-based education (CBE) using standard and nonstandard terms as well as non-term enrollment models. Regent offers a suite of solutions encompassing the automation of financial aid management, verification processes, student financial planning, and state financial aid application. Regent's financial aid management solutions offer institutions an unprecedented ability to automate the financial aid process to increase efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, expand enrollment, improve the student experience, and enhance financial management and financial aid lifecycle visibility. To learn more about Regent Education, visit https://regenteducation.com.

